Full Hallmark Channel 2024 Holiday Schedule – All New Movies, Listed

Few things ring in the holiday spirit quite like Hallmark movies, and 2024 is no exception. If you’re eager to know what’s new this year, we’ve got you covered with a full Holiday Schedule.

All New Hallmark Movies in 2024

At Hallmark, Christmas begins in October, and there are already some brand new gems to enjoy along with anticipated releases for your 2024 Winter Holiday viewing pleasure. If you missed the premieres, don’t worry – these will all run again during the holiday months.

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Original Premiere: October 18, 2024

Jessie (Amy Groening) lies about bringing a date to her family’s Christmas Olympics to keep them from being canceled. That’s where Bryan (Robert Buckley), who she meets on a dating app, comes in.

Holiday Crashers

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: October 19

Lyndsy Fonseca and Daniella Monet star as friends who decide to mix it up by creating fake identities to crash their card shop’s fancy Christmas parties, only to wind up on a corporate Christmas retreat with their love interests.

Scouting for Christmas

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: October 20

Tamera Mowry-Housley plays Angela in this brand-new Hallmark movie about a busy single mother who teams up with William (Carlo Marks), the owner of her favorite bakery, for the scout troop’s annual holiday event.

Operation Nutcracker

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: October 25

An event planner (Ashley Newbrough) and the heir to a family dynasty (Christopher Russell) team up to find a missing antique Nutcracker in time for his family’s Christmas charity auction.

The Christmas Charade

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: October 26, 2024

A cautious librarian (Rachel Skarsten) gets caught up in an undercover FBI operation as Special Agent Josh’s (Corey Sevier) fake girlfriend as they work to track down an art thief targeting a Christmas Eve charity ball.

The 5-Year Christmas Party

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: October 27

Former theater school rivals, played by Katie Findlay and Jordan Fisher, reunite once a year during the holiday season to work at a catering company. But this is the company’s final year, forcing them to finally confront their undeniable chemistry.

A Carol for Two

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: November 1

Aspiring Broadway actress Violette (Ginna Claire Mason) lands a coveted role singing at a legendary theater district diner but soon learns it’s actually a duet with the unfriendly Alex (Jordan Litz).

Our Holiday Story

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: November 2

Two love stories for the price of one as Dave (Warren Christie) and Nell (Nikki DeLoach) recount their love story for their daughter’s boyfriend, Chris. Meanwhile, Chris works to tell his girlfriend “I love you” for the first time.

Holiday Mismatch

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: November 3

Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick reunite as complete opposites who class at a Christmas committee meeting, only to realize they’ve already set up their adult children via a dating app. They team up to stop the romance at all costs.

Trivia at St. Nick’s

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: November 8

Astronomy professor Celeste (Tammin Sursok) loses her usual partner for her town’s annual trivia contest and must adopt the university’s new football coach (Brant Daugherty) as her teammate.

Santa Tell Me

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: November 9

Santa promised Olivia (Erin Krakow) a true love named Nick by Christmas Eve. But then she meets three men named Nick while also navigating feelings for her charming co-worker (Daniel Lissing).

‘Tis the Season to Be Irish

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: November 10

A nomadic house-flipper (Fiona Gubelmann) plans to renovate and sell a cottage in Ireland over the Christmas holiday. But a local realtor (Eoin Macken) is determined to stand in her way to preserve the town’s Irish heritage.

Christmas With the Singhs

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: November 15

Asha (Anuja Joshi) and her fiance Jake (Benjamin Hollingsworth) struggle to find out if their different family cultures, personalities, and holiday traditions can fit together.

Jingle Bell Run

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: November 16

Thanks to her meddling sister, Avery (Ashley Williams) finds herself on a Christmas-themed reality competition, where she must team up with her total opposite, former hockey player Wes (Andrew Walker).

Confessions of a Christmas Letter

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: November 17

Settie (Angela Kinsey) teams up with struggling novelist Juan (Alec Santos) to craft the perfect letter for a holiday writing contest. Thanks to a mix-up, Juan must pretend to be engaged to Settie’s daughter to cover up their secret holiday collaboration.

Christmas on Call

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: Friday, November 22

Emergency room doctor Hannah (Sara Canning) and EMT Wes (Ser’Darius Blain) struggle to balance their budding romance with their demanding jobs and the busy holiday season. Football fans and Swifties, keep an eye out for a cameo from Donna Kelce.

Three Wiser Men and a Boy

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: November 23

The Brenner Brothers must step in when the director of Luke’s (Andrew Walker) son’s school holiday musical steps down. Christmas chaos ensues as they navigate the trials of planning a production along with complicated feelings about their mother’s new relationship.

To Have and to Holiday

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: November 24

Newly engaged Celeste (Madeline Arthur) and Jason (Robert Bazzocchi) endure a Christmas-themed, pre-wedding boot camp to test their relationship.

Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: November 28

Adult siblings return to their childhood home to honor their late great-grandmother’s wishes while the mysterious Mrs. Miracle uses her holiday magic to help the family rekindle their bonds.

A ’90s Christmas

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: November 29

A workaholic lawyer (Eva Bourne) finds herself magically transported back to 1999 where she relives the holiday with her family and high school crush.

Deck the Walls

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: November 29

Rose (Ashley Greene) returns to her Ohio hometown to help save her brother’s Christmas Charity House Flip but finds herself butting heads with contractor Brysen (Wes Brown).

Believe in Christmas

Image via the Hallmark Channel

Premiere: November 30

Beatrice takes a reluctant trip to Christmasland, where her skepticism about the holiday magic slowly begins to melt thanks to charming stranger Ethan (John Reardon).

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: November 30

Alana’s (Hunter King) family is determined to win the Kansas City Chiefs “Fans of the Year” contest, but her chemistry with the competition’s judge (Tyler Hynes) just might get in the way. And yes, there are Kansas City Chief cameos galore.

The Finnish Line

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: December 1

Anya (Kim Matula) enters a dog sledding race to honor her father’s legacy, but a mishap with her lead dog results in an unlikely partner with former racer Cole (Beau Mirchoff).

The Christmas Quest

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: December 1

An archaeologist (Lacey Chabert) and her ex-husband (Kristoffer Polaha) wind up together on a thrilling Christmastime search for an Icelandic treasure.

Private Princess Christmas

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: December 6

Princess Vi (Ali Skovbye) must pass a leadership boot camp, led by Captain Ryan Douglas (Derek Klena) to keep her throne.

Sugarplummed

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: December 7

Emily (Maggie Lawson) wishes for the perfect holiday and accidentally summons a fairy godmother in the form of Sugarplum (Janel Parrish), the protagonist from her favorite holiday movie.

Leah’s Perfect Gift

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: December 8

Leah (Emily Arlook), whose family only celebrates Hanukkah, is delighted when her boyfriend invites her to spend a classic Christmas holiday with his family.

Hanukkah on the Rocks

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: December 13

After losing her job, Tory (Stacey Farber) leans into the search for the last box of Hanukkah candles, only to run across a charming doctor (Daren Kagasoff) who makes her rethink everything.

The Santa Class

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: December 14

Kate (Kimberly Sustad) takes over her father’s Santa School and gets more than she bargained for when she and her co-worker Dana (Benjamin Ayres) stumble across the real Santa Claus.

Following Yonder Star

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: December 15

Former TV star Abby (Brooke D’Orsay) goes on retreat to recover from a scandal, finding herself at a quaint B&B owned by Tom (John Brotherton), who is struggling to run the inn after the loss of his wife.

Happy Howlidays

Image via The Hallmark Channel

Premiere: December 21

Mia (Jessica Lowndes) finds a stray dog while navigating the holidays alone, causing her to lean on a local dog shelter owner (to be played by the winner of Finding Mr. Christmas).

And that’s the full 2024 Hallmark Channel schedule.

