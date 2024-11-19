Football and the holidays go hand in hand. It’s why there’s always a couple of games on Thanksgiving day. Hallmark is taking things to another level, though, making a holiday movie all about football. Here are the major actors and the cast list for Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors & Cast List for Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

Hunter King as Alana Higman

Alana Higman is up for the Kansas City Chiefs Fan of the Year, which puts her in contact with the team’s Director of Fan Engagement, Derrick. She has to teach him what it really means to be a fan and everything that comes along with it.

Portraying Alana is Hunter King, best known for her roles on The Young and the Restless and Hollywood Heights. She also had a small role in Steven Spielberg’s 2001 sci-fi film, A.I. Artificial Intelligence. King is the older sister of The Kissing Booth star Joey King.

Tyler Hynes as Derrick

Derrick may work in football, but he has trouble understanding all of the superstitions that accompany the sport. That puts him in a unique position as he tries to decide who wins the Fan of the Year award for the Chiefs. After meeting Alana, however, giving out awards will be the last thing on his mind.

Canadian actor Tyler Hynes brings Derrick to life, and it shouldn’t be a surprise that he’s part of the cast of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, as he’s no stranger to appearing in holiday movies. His resume includes projects like Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, An Unexpected Christmas, and My Christmas Family Tree.

Related: Best Hallmark Mystery Movies

Donna Kelce as Herself

Anyone who’s a fan of football will know about the relationship between Taylor Swift and Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce. Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story clearly takes some inspiration from the duo, so much so that Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, is part of the cast. She will play herself, adding a little touch of reality to the movie.

Additional Cast Members for Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

While the love story will focus on Alana and Derrick, there are plenty of other notable names in the cast, including veteran actors and a few football players Chiefs fans should be familiar with. Here’s who else is set to appear in the Hallmark movie:

Ed Begley Jr.

Mary Beth McDonough

Richard Riehle

Megyn Price

Christine Ebersole

Diedrich Bader

Andy Reid

Trey Smith

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

George Karlaftis

Mecole Hardman Jr.

Trent Green

Christian Okoye

And those are all the major actors and the cast list for Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story will premiere on November 30, 2024, on the Hallmark Channel.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy