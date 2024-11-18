How To Do Lena Oberdorf SBC in EA FC 25 and Is It Worth It?

Special player Squad Based Challenges (SBCs) are dropping in EA FC 25, and they’re all vying for our hard-earned coins. Lena Oberdorf (88 CDM) is the latest offering in EA FC 25. Let’s go over whether she’s worth it and how to complete her SBC challenges for the lowest cost.
How To Complete the Lena Oberdorf SBC in EA FC 25
We’ve only got so much space in a squad or on the bench and limited coins to spend. That being said, Lena Oberdorf’s new SBC card is an absolute beast. Coming in with an 88 rating in the CDM position, this FC Bayern München player has some top-notch stats to work with. Currently, her SBC costs around 145K on average to complete. At that price point, she does have some tough competition in the CDM position, but her stats are very impressive. Here’s how to complete her SBC challenges for the best price.
|FC Bayern München SBC
|24.8K Coins
|Player
|Position
|Lohmann 82
|ST
|Schar 82
|CAM
|Lehmann 81
|CAM
|Palhinha 85
|CDM
|Viens 81
|CAM
|Di Maria 86 Inform
|CDM
|Schmidt 82
|LB
|Dzeko 82
|CB
|Lobotka 82
|GK
|Schick 82
|CB
|Smalling 82
|RB
|Germany SBC
|43.7K Coins
|Player
|Position
|Joao Cancelo 86
|ST
|Osimhen 87
|ST
|Walsh 85
|CAM
|Havertz 83
|CDM
|Dovbyk 84
|CDM
|Caruso 84
|CAM
|Martinez 84
|LB
|Romero 84
|CB
|Grealish 84
|GK
|Bruno Guimaraes 85
|CB
|Aleix Garcia 84
|RB
|Top Form SBC
|74.2K Coins
|Player
|Position
|Palacios 84
|ST
|Swanson 87
|ST
|Bruno Guimaraes 85
|LM
|Dovbyk 84
|CAM
|Maignan 87
|RM
|Freigang 86 Inform
|LB
|Popp 87
|CB
|Vlahovic 84
|CDM
|Osimhen 87
|GK
|Caruso 84
|CB
|Giroud 83
|RB
Is It Worth Doing Lena Oberdorf’s SBC in EA FC 25?
And that’s how you can complete the Lena Oberdorf SBC nice and cheap. But is it worth doing? Well, she has some pretty darn attractive stats across the board that really propel her to be a stand-out choice for those who are looking to lock in a solid CDM for 150K or less. She only has 75 Pace, which is a respectable stat for a defensive midfielder in EA FC 25.
You can, however, apply a Shadow chemistry style to her card to bump that up to an 83. At 83 Pace, she becomes a lot more versatile in her position, able to help chase down those pesky strikers and wingers to take some pressure off your left and right backs. She also has a rating of 70 for Shooting, which is actually pretty good for a CDM, but please don’t try to take shots with her.
She has a very good 80-passing stat you should be using to help set up other mid-fielders and forwards whenever she gains possession of the ball. Her Dribbling stat is 78, which is good for a CDM player and will help her get the ball successfully to your forwards. Her Defending stat is a whopping 94 with the Shadow chemistry style. It would be higher, too, if not for her header accuracy bringing down the stat. Lena Oberdorf’s ability to intercept the ball, tackle, and position herself defensively is exceptional in EA FC 25. Plus, with her crown jewel stat of 93 Physical, she’s no pushover for a player that costs under 150K.
And that covers how to complete the Lena Oberdorf SBC in EA FC 25. She’s a very good CDM option, and for many players, she will be well worth completing the SBC for.
EA FC 25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Published: Nov 18, 2024 07:41 am