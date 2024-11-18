Forgot password
How To Do Lena Oberdorf SBC in EA FC 25 and Is It Worth It?

Published: Nov 18, 2024 07:41 am

Special player Squad Based Challenges (SBCs) are dropping in EA FC 25, and they’re all vying for our hard-earned coins. Lena Oberdorf (88 CDM) is the latest offering in EA FC 25. Let’s go over whether she’s worth it and how to complete her SBC challenges for the lowest cost.

How To Complete the Lena Oberdorf SBC in EA FC 25

We’ve only got so much space in a squad or on the bench and limited coins to spend. That being said, Lena Oberdorf’s new SBC card is an absolute beast. Coming in with an 88 rating in the CDM position, this FC Bayern München player has some top-notch stats to work with. Currently, her SBC costs around 145K on average to complete. At that price point, she does have some tough competition in the CDM position, but her stats are very impressive. Here’s how to complete her SBC challenges for the best price.

FC Bayern München SBC24.8K Coins
PlayerPosition
Lohmann 82ST
Schar 82CAM
Lehmann 81CAM
Palhinha 85CDM
Viens 81CAM
Di Maria 86 InformCDM
Schmidt 82LB
Dzeko 82CB
Lobotka 82GK
Schick 82CB
Smalling 82RB
Germany SBC43.7K Coins
PlayerPosition
Joao Cancelo 86ST
Osimhen 87ST
Walsh 85CAM
Havertz 83CDM
Dovbyk 84CDM
Caruso 84CAM
Martinez 84LB
Romero 84CB
Grealish 84GK
Bruno Guimaraes 85CB
Aleix Garcia 84RB
Top Form SBC74.2K Coins
PlayerPosition
Palacios 84ST
Swanson 87ST
Bruno Guimaraes 85LM
Dovbyk 84CAM
Maignan 87RM
Freigang 86 InformLB
Popp 87CB
Vlahovic 84CDM
Osimhen 87GK
Caruso 84CB
Giroud 83RB

Is It Worth Doing Lena Oberdorf’s SBC in EA FC 25?

And that’s how you can complete the Lena Oberdorf SBC nice and cheap. But is it worth doing? Well, she has some pretty darn attractive stats across the board that really propel her to be a stand-out choice for those who are looking to lock in a solid CDM for 150K or less. She only has 75 Pace, which is a respectable stat for a defensive midfielder in EA FC 25.

You can, however, apply a Shadow chemistry style to her card to bump that up to an 83. At 83 Pace, she becomes a lot more versatile in her position, able to help chase down those pesky strikers and wingers to take some pressure off your left and right backs. She also has a rating of 70 for Shooting, which is actually pretty good for a CDM, but please don’t try to take shots with her.

She has a very good 80-passing stat you should be using to help set up other mid-fielders and forwards whenever she gains possession of the ball. Her Dribbling stat is 78, which is good for a CDM player and will help her get the ball successfully to your forwards. Her Defending stat is a whopping 94 with the Shadow chemistry style. It would be higher, too, if not for her header accuracy bringing down the stat. Lena Oberdorf’s ability to intercept the ball, tackle, and position herself defensively is exceptional in EA FC 25. Plus, with her crown jewel stat of 93 Physical, she’s no pushover for a player that costs under 150K.

And that covers how to complete the Lena Oberdorf SBC in EA FC 25. She’s a very good CDM option, and for many players, she will be well worth completing the SBC for.

EA FC 25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

