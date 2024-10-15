Image Credit: Bethesda
Best Point Guard (PG) Build in NBA 2K25

Published: Oct 15, 2024

Point guards have long been the go-to position for MyCAREER players in the NBA 2K series. This trend continues in NBA 2K25, with point guards of all shapes and sizes dominating on the court. Here’s the best point guard build in NBA 2K25.

How To Build the Best Point Guard (PG) in NBA 2K25

To get started with the build, you’ll want to head to MyCareer mode and select to create a new custom build. Change your player to be a point guard with a height set at 6’2″, a weight of 165 lbs, and a wingspan of 6’3″. These stats unlock a super higher potential for three-point shooting, speed, and handling of the ball.

Now, it’s time to distribute your attribute potential points. If you prefer certain stats, you can adjust what we’ve allocated to better fit your preferences. That being said, try out the build with these stats first:

AttributeAllocation Amount
Close Shot69
Driving Layup80
Driving Dunk74
Standing Dunk25
Post Control 35
Mid Range Shot 84
Three Point Shot94
Free Throw 70
Pass Accuracy 85
Ball Handle95
Speed With Ball91
Interior Defense62
Perimeter Defense82
Steal91
Block32
Offensive Rebound26
Defensive Rebound42
Speed87
Agility80
Strength42
Vertical65

This build focuses on three-pointers for the majority of scoring but does have plenty of capacity to land layups and mid-range shots. Just be careful with layups because your low-strength stat can really hamper what you can get away with. However, three-point shots will feel buttery smooth, and if your opponents leave you open for even a second, you’ll be able to easily snag a bucket.

Speaking of being open, this point guard build in NBA 2K25 is very quick, with great speed with the ball, ball handle, agility, and overall speed. You’ll be incredibly tough to keep up with and able to bust everyone’s ankles with how quickly you can break away from them. This gives you the ability to reliably create openings for yourself to create good three-point shot opportunities.

Often, these fast and high three-point scoring builds lack much defensive capability, but that’s not the case for this build. While it’s weak and on the shorter side, in NBA 2K25, you can still be a defensive menace by leaning into specific defensive stats. You won’t be stopping most players on the interior, but with the perimeter defense stat and high steal, you’re a real threat. Players will have to take your ability to steal the ball seriously, and you’re rapid off-ball speed means you can keep on top of them.

And that covers the best point guard build in NBA 2K25. It’s a high three-point scoring speed demon build that also has great defensive capabilities. Give it a try and see how well it works for your playstyle.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

