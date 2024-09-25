Can You Play as a WNBA Player in MyCAREER Mode in NBA 2K25?

We’ve seen female players and women’s leagues in major sports become more popular in recent years. This has translated to games, such as EA FC, where female players and clubs now feature in the Ultimate Team mode. So, can you play as a WNBA player in MyCAREER in NBA 2K25?

Can You Play as a Female Player in NBA 2K25 MyCAREER?

Image via 2K Sports

Female players being added to games like EA FC was a refreshing sight in the sports game genre. There are some incredible female athletes playing the same sports in their own leagues, and this opens the game right up for female gamers to enjoy playing, too. With the release of NBA 2K25, 2K has taken strides to follow in EA’s footsteps, but it’s gone down a very different route with the implementation, giving female players their own mode.

Where EA FC decided to let male and female players intermingle in their premier Ultimate Team mode, 2K has decided to separate the two completely. If you were hoping to make a WNBA player and join your friends in the popular MyCAREER mode in NBA 2K25, you’re out of luck. Female players can only be made and played in a separate game mode called The W.

The W is essentially a fully featured MyCAREER mode, but one that is tailored completely to an experience as a female player in the WNBA. You’ll make your character, and play out the story of being a star rookie in the WNBA. You’ll also be able to play with other players in The W mode to earn rewards, buy cosmetics, and improve your character, just like in MyCAREER.

Some players will love the fact that The W is its own thing. Others may wish that the two modes were combined so that they could play with friends and family. Either way, it’s a standalone game mode in NBA 2K25, and you won’t be able to play as a WNBA player in MyCAREER.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

