Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A MyPLAYER guarding LeBron James in NBA 2K25 in an article detailing how Season XP works in Single Player
Screenshot via The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Do MyCAREER NBA Games Give Season XP in NBA 2K25?

That's one less thing to stress about.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 16, 2024 01:20 pm

If you’re hoping to get some of the most exclusive swag available in NBA 2K25, you’ll need to push hard through the Seasons. However, if you’re not big into the multiplayer scene, can you still earn Season XP by playing MyCAREER NBA games in NBA 2K25?

Recommended Videos

Can You Earn Season XP by Playing NBA Games in NBA 2k25 MyCAREER?

Image of two basketball players on the field, with one in a green jersey attempting to move around another with a ball in hand in NBA 2K25
Screenshot via The Escapist

Even if you’re not keen on taking your skills to the court against other players, you’ll likely be glad to know that you can earn a fair amount of Season XP by playing standard NBA games in MyCAREER. Previous games in the NBA 2K franchise only allowed players to earn Season XP by playing in its multiplayer modes, but NBA 2K25 breaks new ground by allowing players the chance to earn Season Levels through standard games.

Image of a basketball just over a hoop in NBA 2K25 with a banner showing the recap above
Screenshot via The Escapist

At the end of a match, you’ll see many different grades, from your Teammate Chemistry to your Badge Progress, but the most important one is on the far left: Season Level. After completing a game, especially if you win big, increase your Teammate grade and score playmaking shots, and you’ll earn a fair number of XP points toward your next Season level.

Since some of the most fun cosmetics are locked behind the Seasons, this is a great way for someone who doesn’t want to dump their whole paycheck into leveling up their character to above an 85 OVR to get their hands on a variety of unique items. Unfortunately, your Rise or Elite affiliation grades won’t be increased by playing standard games. You’ll need to jump onto the court and use your skills to pay the bills if you want to increase your Rep.

No matter if you’re enjoying your rise to the top of a Dynasty in MyCAREER or you just want to cruise around in a free Go-Kart, there’s plenty to do in the single/multiplayer campaign mode this time around. Just get ready to start unlocking plenty of free goodies by playing standard NBA games.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Post Tag:
NBA 2K25
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.