Do MyCAREER NBA Games Give Season XP in NBA 2K25?

If you’re hoping to get some of the most exclusive swag available in NBA 2K25, you’ll need to push hard through the Seasons. However, if you’re not big into the multiplayer scene, can you still earn Season XP by playing MyCAREER NBA games in NBA 2K25?

Recommended Videos

Can You Earn Season XP by Playing NBA Games in NBA 2k25 MyCAREER?

Screenshot via The Escapist

Even if you’re not keen on taking your skills to the court against other players, you’ll likely be glad to know that you can earn a fair amount of Season XP by playing standard NBA games in MyCAREER. Previous games in the NBA 2K franchise only allowed players to earn Season XP by playing in its multiplayer modes, but NBA 2K25 breaks new ground by allowing players the chance to earn Season Levels through standard games.

Screenshot via The Escapist

At the end of a match, you’ll see many different grades, from your Teammate Chemistry to your Badge Progress, but the most important one is on the far left: Season Level. After completing a game, especially if you win big, increase your Teammate grade and score playmaking shots, and you’ll earn a fair number of XP points toward your next Season level.

Since some of the most fun cosmetics are locked behind the Seasons, this is a great way for someone who doesn’t want to dump their whole paycheck into leveling up their character to above an 85 OVR to get their hands on a variety of unique items. Unfortunately, your Rise or Elite affiliation grades won’t be increased by playing standard games. You’ll need to jump onto the court and use your skills to pay the bills if you want to increase your Rep.

No matter if you’re enjoying your rise to the top of a Dynasty in MyCAREER or you just want to cruise around in a free Go-Kart, there’s plenty to do in the single/multiplayer campaign mode this time around. Just get ready to start unlocking plenty of free goodies by playing standard NBA games.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy