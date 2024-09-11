How To Increase Teammate Grade in NBA 2K25 MyCAREER

No matter who you are, you know that an NBA 2K25 game can’t be won without your team being on your side. It’s time to see how we can increase our chemistry and our teammate grade in NBA 2K25.

How To See & Improve Your Teammate Grade in NBA 2K25

Screenshot via The Escapist

While playing in MyCAREER mode, you’ll be judged on how much of a team player you really are. If you’re being greedy and hogging the ball, you could be missing out on Team Chemistry, which is much more important than you may realize.

If you’re not well-liked by the team, you can be ignored, placed on the bench more often, and set up for failure. Keep your eye on the top-right of the screen in NBA 2K25 to see what your current teammate grade is and what you can do to increase that ranking up a bit.

Pass the Rock

Screenshot via The Escapist

Being greedy isn’t going to get you anything, so make sure that you’re examining the court to find open receivers that you can pass to. Sure, making a name for yourself with a winning three-point shot is always great, but serving up the rock so someone else can get the glory is a surefire way to increase the team’s chemistry.

Serve Up Some Assists

Screenshot via The Escapist

Speaking of passing, setting up a great play is another way to win the hearts of fans and your team. Getting the ball to someone open or setting them up for a great score will significantly boost your stats and your assist ranking per game, as well as help bump your team grade up to the next level.

Proper Playcalling Wins Games & Affection

Screenshot via The Escapist

Knowing when you should shoot, when you should pass, and when you should run screens is actually surprisingly important to increasing your teammate grade in NBA 2K25. While it’s always great getting the glory of a massive scoring lead, you’ll get ignored in the next game if you decide to hog the ball for yourself. Calling Screens, Pick and Rolls, and other offensive and defensive plays can help you not only secure the top spot in the championship but the respect of your fellow players.

Shoot & Score for Yourself

Screenshot via The Escapist

There are times, however, when you’ll need to take things into your own hands. Calling the right shot, not missing too often, and scoring some skilled shots are some of the best ways to boost your rating. As long as you’re evenly spreading out your offensive takeover with some teamwork, you’ll be pulling in an A rank in no time.

Pay Attention to Social Media

Screenshot via The Escapist

Checking your Social Media feed can show you what other people outside of the league are thinking of your performance. Notice people calling you greedy? Start passing the ball more often. If they’re loving what they’re seeing, just start implementing some of the tips from above and become even more of a team player.

Now that you’ve got your team under control, make sure that you’ve got the perfect Dribble Style and Passing Style for your character and get out there on your conquest to become the greatest player of all time.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

