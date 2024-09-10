Image Credit: Bethesda
A MyPLAYER in NBA 2K25 before passing in an article detailing the best pass styles available in the game
Screenshot via The Escapist
Guides
Best Pass Style To Choose in NBA 2K25

Which Pass Style is the one for you?
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 11:06 am

If you’re hoping to become the GOAT in MyCAREER Mode, you’ll need to know what the best passing style in NBA 2K25 is. As you work your way to the top, three passing styles stand out above the crowd, and we’ve got them right here for you to see.

Jump To:

How To Change Pass Style in NBA 2K25

The Pass Styles option in NBA 2K25 in an article detailing the best pass style available
Screenshot via The Escapist

The first thing you’ll need to figure out is how to change your current pass style in NBA 2K25. From the MyCAREER menu, head to MyPLAYER and select Animations. Use the LB/L1 and RB/R1 buttons to head to the Animations Store, select Playmaking Moves, and Pass Styles. You can see the options you currently have unlocked in this menu, or press R3 to see the Pass Styles that are currently locked and their requirements to unlock.

Best Pass Style for 70+

The best Pass Style for 70+ Pass Accuracy in NBA 2K25
Screenshot via The Escapist
  • Name: De’Aaron Fox
  • Requirments: 77+ Pass Accuracy

If you’re looking for the best Pass Style to use during the early part of your MyCAREER, I would strongly suggest using De’Aaron Fox. It’s quick, stylish and, most importantly, extremely accurate compared to other Pass Styles that we can use at this point. However, you’ll want to get rid of it as soon as the next one becomes available.

Best Pass Style for 80+

The Tyrese Haliburton Pass Style in NBA 2K25 for 80+ Pass Accuracy
Screenshot via The Escapist
  • Name: Tyrese Haliburton
  • Requirements: 89+ Pass Accuracy

For those that have reached the Midpoint of their MyCAREER, or you’ve sunk enough VC into your character to have this good of Pass Accuracy early in the game, I would strongly suggest picking the Tyrese Haliburton Pass Style. It seems that this is going to be the Meta for online play, and it’s great during NBA games, as well.

Best Pass Style for 90+

The Mike Conley Pass Style for 90+ Pass Accuracy in NBA 2K25
Screenshot via The Escapist
  • Name: Mike Conley
  • Requirements: 90+ Pass Accuracy

If you’ve gotten over the 90 hump, I would strongly suggest using the Mike Conely Pass Style. It’s currently the only one available for players with over 90+ Pass Accuracy, but as new Seasons release, we can expect to see more come and the Meta possibly shift.

Best Overall Pass Style in NBA 2K25

If you’re looking for the best overall Pass Style in NBA 2K25, you should absolutely pick Tyrese Haliburton. While Mike Conley has an overall higher point of entry, requiring you to be at least above 90+ Pass Accuracy, the speed at which Tyrese can pass the rock is currently unmatched. It’s the current meta for Season 1 and will likely stay on top for a while after this season comes to a close.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

NBA 2K25
