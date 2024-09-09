How To Get A Free Go-Kart in NBA 2K25 MyCareer

Cruising around The City in style is half the fun of NBA 2K25, and rather than blowing 100,000 VC on a Go-Kart, you can get one for free. Here’s what you’ll need to do to unlock the Gatorade Go-Kart in NBA 2K25 MyCAREER.

How To Unlock the Gatorade Go-Kart Challenge & Gatorade Go-Kart

Go-Karts are one of the most expensive vehicles in NBA 2K25, typically closing around 100,000 VC. This is roughly around $30 to $40, so getting one for no cost is always a great deal. The only catch is that it has the Gatorade logo and motto on it. If you don’t mind having a bit of Gatorade livery, you can complete the following missions to unlock the Gatorade Go-Kart Challenge:

NBA Debut (Main Quest)

Great Expectations (Main Quest)

Heart of a Dynasty: Club Game (Main Quest)

After completing these, you should receive a pop-up notification letting you know that you’ve unlocked the Gatorade Go-Kart Challenge (Side Quest). Head into your menu, select Quests, and set a waypoint to get to The Track.

Once you’ve arrived at The Track, you’ll need to go inside and complete a 3-lap race. Once this has been completed, you’ll receive the Gatorade Go-Kart and a new way to make it around The City of NBA 2K25 in style.

How To Equip The Gatorade Go-Kart in NBA 2K25

After completing the Gatorade Go-Kart Challenge, you’ll need to equip your new ride. To do this, pause the game and head into the MyPLAYER menu, selecting Equipment. Pick where you would like the Go-Kart to be, and you’ll be able to use it.

Use the Equipment Wheel by holding the L1/LB button on your controller, and select the Go-Kart to start tearing up the streets. It’s incredibly fast and one of the most fun ways to make it around The City so far. We just need to see if they can somehow top the Mech suit from NBA 2K24 this time around.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

