How Much VC Do You Need to Spend to Get 85 OVR in NBA 2K25

If you’re looking to stay competitive against other players online in NBA 2K25 while messing around in The City, you should strive toward at least an 85 OVR. How much VC is it going to cost you to get to this point, though?

How Much VC For 85 OVR in NBA 2K25

Screenshot via The Escapist

For the sake of this article, I put my beloved Point Guard off to the side to create a new character, just to see how much VC it would cost to go from the starting 60 OVR to the much coveted 85 OVR. Heading into the Progression tab and into the Attribute menu, I started piling points onto my newly created Center.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Getting to 85 OVR would cost me roughly 185,000 to around 189,000 VC, depending on which points I sunk most of my rating into. Checking the VC shop, this would cost around $50 to get me from my 60 OVR to 85 OVR, roughly 3/4 the price of the full game.

You can earn plenty of VC by playing the MyCAREER mode, but it is going to require quite a lot of your time. For example, I’m roughly 50 hours in at the time of this writing, and using the VC that I’ve gotten from playing the game, I’m at a 75 OVR with my main Point Guard, but 15 or so hours were spent in standard offline quick play. It is possible to stay competitive and win games in MyCAREER mode, but the urge to spend cash to upgrade players is real.

If you’re hoping to stockpile your VC for your character instead of spending it on rides and other objects in MyCAREER mode, you should learn where you can get your hands on a free go-kart so you can hit The City in style while trying to rise through the ranks of the NBA.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

