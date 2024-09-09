Should You Choose Rise or Elite Faction in NBA 2K25

NBA 2K25 is bringing the heat once again, with the rivalry between Elite and Rise being front and center. Should you pick the Mecha-focused Rise, or should you swab the deck with your Pirate pals in Elite in NBA 2K25?

Should You Join Elite or Rise in NBA 2K25?

So, it’s time in your MyCAREER journey to pick if you’d like to join up with Rise or Elite in NBA 2K25. Is there any reason why you should pick one over the other? Or is it just cosmetic?

Why You Should Pick Rise in NBA 2K25

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Once you arrive at the exterior of the RISE Building, you’ll see that there is a very futuristic tone to it. A giant mecha has been graffitied on the outside, and you’ll be greeted with a few machines being built on the inside of this faction building as well. They seem to be all about the future of the sport and the future of the world, focusing more on the robotic half of it. It’s a slick aesthetic, but is this enough to sway you this way?

Why You Should Pick Elite in NBA 2K25

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Once you approach the Elite Building in NBA 2K25, you’ll find that this is the start of a swashbuckling adventure if you decide to join up. The interior’s full of nautical decor, and a prominent pirate ship is the focal point of both the exterior and interior of this Faction. You won’t be washed up if you join this one, so choose wisely.

Unlike NBA 2K24, which offers a variety of different boosts depending on the faction that you joined, NBA 2K25 doesn’t put as much on your choice. It’s mainly choosing the aesthetic that you would prefer, and if you’re planning on joining up with a particular crew, you’ll receive some boosts if they win after the seasons come to a close.

So, if you like the futuristic vibe that RISE has to offer, join up with them. If nautical nonsense is something you wish, join up with ELITE. Just be ready to give it your all no matter which option you choose, as those boosts could depend on you.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

