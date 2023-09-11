Should You Join Rise or Elite Affiliation in NBA 2K24?

In NBA 2K24, there are two main Affiliations that you can join to earn extra gameplay rewards to improve your character. Rise and Elite are the two factions, and each focuses on a very different playstyle. You’ll want to choose to join the right one for your build to get the most out them. So, lets take a look at which Affiliation might be best for you to join in NBA 2K24!

Which Affiliation Should You Join in NBA 2K24?

No matter what position your character plays and what Attributes they focus on, there will be excellent benefits for you with one of these Affiliations.

Rise

With Rise, you’ll get a new Heat Check gameplay boost. This mechanic will reward you for sinking shots from the perimeter. You’ll also gain the following boosts:

Finishing Boost – Earn a permanent boost to your finishing attributes. This skill will help you out with things like Dunking and Close Range Shots.

– Earn a permanent boost to your finishing attributes. This skill will help you out with things like Dunking and Close Range Shots. Playmaking Boost – Earn a permanent boost to your Playmaking attributes. This will help you set up plays for your team to snag extra points.

If you’re playing a character who isn’t focused on sinking three-pointers and shooting the whole time, chances are you’ll benefit from Rise. This is all about helping you get past the opposition and make buckets up close and personal.

Elite

The Elite Affiliation will give you a Two-Way Tenacity gameplay boost. Make a play at one end of the court and you’ll get a boost for next time you have possession. This is perfect for people playing a two-way build!

Defense Boost – You earn a permanent boost to your defense attributes. This is very valuable if you have some investment in your defensive capabilities.

– You earn a permanent boost to your defense attributes. This is very valuable if you have some investment in your defensive capabilities. Shooting Boost – You’ll earn a permanent boost to your Shooting attributes. This is the one most players will want! Better shooting means more greens and more swishes.

While your decision will depend on your playstyle and how your character is built, overall the Elite Affiliation is the better choice. Those boosts to Defense and Shooting are too good to turn down as they’re key stats that can really change things up in a match. Once you’ve chosen your Affiliation, you’ll need to complete an extra challenge before you can join and get the full benefits. They’re not too difficult, though.

That covers whether you should join the Rise or Elite Affiliation in NBA 2K24. Both are great choices, but I went with Elite for those Defense and Shooting boosts. You really can’t go wrong with having a better chance to score those shots more often! And if you’re looking for more tips on getting the most from the game, take a look through our archives.