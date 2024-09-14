How To Change MyPLAYER Nickname in MyCAREER in NBA 2K25

Getting called MP gets old after a while in NBA 2K25, so knowing you can change your nickname at any time is a great thing. It’s time to shake off the old and welcome in the new with a new nickname in MyCAREER mode.

How To Change MyCAREER Nickname in NBA 2K25

When you first load up MyCAREER, your character is constantly called “MP”. Hearing this over and over is obnoxious, nearly as obnoxious as that one teammate you wish you could turn off on voice chat. Thankfully, changing it is just a quick trip to the settings menu.

Bring up the pause menu, and use the L1/LB and R1/RB buttons to navigate to the Options/Quit menu. From here, select Settings to adjust a variety of your game settings, including your Secondary Nickname.

From here, you’ll have a variety of Nicknames to choose from. There will still be times that your character is called “MP”, but the variety is nice. They say it’s the spice of life, and what better way to live up to that than by going by “Shake n’ Bake”?

All Secondary Nicknames in NBA 2K25

There are a total of 89 nicknames that you can pick from in NBA 2K25, with all of the available options below:

ABC

Al

A-Train

B

Baddest One

Baller

Big Cat

Big Daddy

Big Dog

Big Red

Big Smooth

Black Hole

Boomer

Bottoms

B-Train

Captain Clutch

Champ

Che

Clutch

Cool Hands

Cowboy

D

DJ

Doc

Dub

Easy Breezy

Flash

Freq

Fresh

G

Garbage Man

Goose

Houdini

Insanity

J

Junior

Lights Out

Little General

Magician

Maverick

Miracle Man

Money

MP

Mr. Clutch

Mr. Fundamentals

Mr. Incredible

Mr. Moves

Mr. Perfect

P

Pres

Prime Time

Q

Rain Man

Red Hot

Shake n’ Bake

Silk

Skinny

Slim

Smooth

Speedy

T

The Beast

The Body Guard

The Bulldozer

The Captain

The Chosen One

The Closer

The Cobra

The Doctor

The Dude

The Eraser

The Franchise

The General

The Great

The Great One

The Kid

The Machine

The Magician

The Mayor

The Monster

The Natural

The Prodigy

The Professor

The Prophet

The Quick

The Waiter

The Wizard

Thunder

Tiny

Z

A nickname can only go so far in cementing your legacy in the NBA, however. You’ll need to make sure that you’ve gotten your player to their full potential by using a Dribble Style that matches their personality. Customize your MyPLAYER to every extent, and reach GOAT status as soon as you can to have people chanting your name.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

