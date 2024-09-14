How To Change MyPLAYER Nickname in MyCAREER in NBA 2K25

Getting called MP gets old after a while in NBA 2K25, so knowing you can change your nickname at any time is a great thing. It’s time to shake off the old and welcome in the new with a new nickname in MyCAREER mode.
How To Change MyCAREER Nickname in NBA 2K25
When you first load up MyCAREER, your character is constantly called “MP”. Hearing this over and over is obnoxious, nearly as obnoxious as that one teammate you wish you could turn off on voice chat. Thankfully, changing it is just a quick trip to the settings menu.
Bring up the pause menu, and use the L1/LB and R1/RB buttons to navigate to the Options/Quit menu. From here, select Settings to adjust a variety of your game settings, including your Secondary Nickname.
From here, you’ll have a variety of Nicknames to choose from. There will still be times that your character is called “MP”, but the variety is nice. They say it’s the spice of life, and what better way to live up to that than by going by “Shake n’ Bake”?
All Secondary Nicknames in NBA 2K25
There are a total of 89 nicknames that you can pick from in NBA 2K25, with all of the available options below:
- ABC
- Al
- A-Train
- B
- Baddest One
- Baller
- Big Cat
- Big Daddy
- Big Dog
- Big Red
- Big Smooth
- Black Hole
- Boomer
- Bottoms
- B-Train
- Captain Clutch
- Champ
- Che
- Clutch
- Cool Hands
- Cowboy
- D
- DJ
- Doc
- Dub
- Easy Breezy
- Flash
- Freq
- Fresh
- G
- Garbage Man
- Goose
- Houdini
- Insanity
- J
- Junior
- Lights Out
- Little General
- Magician
- Maverick
- Miracle Man
- Money
- MP
- Mr. Clutch
- Mr. Fundamentals
- Mr. Incredible
- Mr. Moves
- Mr. Perfect
- P
- Pres
- Prime Time
- Q
- Rain Man
- Red Hot
- Shake n’ Bake
- Silk
- Skinny
- Slim
- Smooth
- Speedy
- T
- The Beast
- The Body Guard
- The Bulldozer
- The Captain
- The Chosen One
- The Closer
- The Cobra
- The Doctor
- The Dude
- The Eraser
- The Franchise
- The General
- The Great
- The Great One
- The Kid
- The Machine
- The Magician
- The Mayor
- The Monster
- The Natural
- The Prodigy
- The Professor
- The Prophet
- The Quick
- The Waiter
- The Wizard
- Thunder
- Tiny
- Z
A nickname can only go so far in cementing your legacy in the NBA, however. You’ll need to make sure that you’ve gotten your player to their full potential by using a Dribble Style that matches their personality. Customize your MyPLAYER to every extent, and reach GOAT status as soon as you can to have people chanting your name.
NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Published: Sep 13, 2024 08:55 pm