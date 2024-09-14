Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A MyPLAYER passing an assist to Gary Trent in MyCAREER mode in an article detailing all of the available nicknames in the game
Screenshot via The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Change MyPLAYER Nickname in MyCAREER in NBA 2K25

It's time for a change, isn't it?
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 08:55 pm

Getting called MP gets old after a while in NBA 2K25, so knowing you can change your nickname at any time is a great thing. It’s time to shake off the old and welcome in the new with a new nickname in MyCAREER mode.

Recommended Videos

How To Change MyCAREER Nickname in NBA 2K25

When you first load up MyCAREER, your character is constantly called “MP”. Hearing this over and over is obnoxious, nearly as obnoxious as that one teammate you wish you could turn off on voice chat. Thankfully, changing it is just a quick trip to the settings menu.

The MyCAREER Settings Menu in NBA 2K25
Screenshot via The Escapist.

Bring up the pause menu, and use the L1/LB and R1/RB buttons to navigate to the Options/Quit menu. From here, select Settings to adjust a variety of your game settings, including your Secondary Nickname.

Secondary Nicknames in NBA 2K25
Screenshot via The Escapist.

From here, you’ll have a variety of Nicknames to choose from. There will still be times that your character is called “MP”, but the variety is nice. They say it’s the spice of life, and what better way to live up to that than by going by “Shake n’ Bake”?

All Secondary Nicknames in NBA 2K25

There are a total of 89 nicknames that you can pick from in NBA 2K25, with all of the available options below:

  • ABC
  • Al
  • A-Train
  • B
  • Baddest One
  • Baller
  • Big Cat
  • Big Daddy
  • Big Dog
  • Big Red
  • Big Smooth
  • Black Hole
  • Boomer
  • Bottoms
  • B-Train
  • Captain Clutch
  • Champ
  • Che
  • Clutch
  • Cool Hands
  • Cowboy
  • D
  • DJ
  • Doc
  • Dub
  • Easy Breezy
  • Flash
  • Freq
  • Fresh
  • G
  • Garbage Man
  • Goose
  • Houdini
  • Insanity
  • J
  • Junior
  • Lights Out
  • Little General 
  • Magician
  • Maverick
  • Miracle Man
  • Money
  • MP
  • Mr. Clutch
  • Mr. Fundamentals
  • Mr. Incredible
  • Mr. Moves
  • Mr. Perfect
  • P
  • Pres
  • Prime Time
  • Q
  • Rain Man
  • Red Hot
  • Shake n’ Bake
  • Silk
  • Skinny
  • Slim
  • Smooth
  • Speedy
  • T
  • The Beast
  • The Body Guard
  • The Bulldozer
  • The Captain
  • The Chosen One
  • The Closer
  • The Cobra
  • The Doctor
  • The Dude
  • The Eraser
  • The Franchise
  • The General
  • The Great
  • The Great One
  • The Kid
  • The Machine
  • The Magician
  • The Mayor
  • The Monster
  • The Natural
  • The Prodigy
  • The Professor
  • The Prophet
  • The Quick
  • The Waiter
  • The Wizard
  • Thunder
  • Tiny
  • Z

A nickname can only go so far in cementing your legacy in the NBA, however. You’ll need to make sure that you’ve gotten your player to their full potential by using a Dribble Style that matches their personality. Customize your MyPLAYER to every extent, and reach GOAT status as soon as you can to have people chanting your name.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Post Tag:
NBA 2K25
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.