How To Turn Off Voice Chat in NBA 2K25 MyCAREER Mode

Few things can ruin the vibe in NBA 2K25 like an obnoxious teammate, so knowing how to turn off voice chat is a rather important skill to have. Here’s how you can do so in NBA 2K25 MyCAREER mode.

How To Turn Off Voice Chat in NBA 2K25

To shut off voice chat for good, start by approaching a random player in The City and pressing the R3 button. This will bring up a new menu, and you’ll want to use the LB/L1 and RB/R1 buttons to navigate to the small controller icon at the far right of the screen.

Here, you’ll see a variety of different options, including one for voice chat. If you want to shut off voice chat for not only yourself but for everyone you encounter, change it from “Open To All” to “Disabled”. This will mute everyone that you’re playing with, so you don’t need to listen to someone who isn’t contributing whining about the position they’re in.

If you’re planning on playing with friends, just use the console voice chat or jump into a Discord call. This will make communicating between teammates much easier overall, and you don’t need to worry about someone chiming in or talking crap when they’ve missed every three that they’ve tried to put up.

While you’re exploring The City, you’ll find that there are a fair number of things to do if you don’t want to jump into a pickup game with online randoms. If you’re ready to hit the town in style, be sure to do it in the free Gatorade Go-Kart that you can earn in NBA 2K25, and start exploring the new and improved City before you.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

