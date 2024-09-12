How To Go Shirtless in NBA 2K25

Showing off the work you’ve done on your MyPLAYER in NBA 2K25 can’t be understated, and nothing is more impressive than a body full of tattoos to match the high OVR of your character. Here’s how you can drop the jersey in NBA 2K25.

How To Take off Your Shirt in NBA 2K25

If you’re hoping to go shirtless in NBA 2K25, the first thing you’ll need to do is join either Rise or Elite. From here, you’ll need to participate in activities that will raise your rank with your affiliation of choice. After this, you can check on your Affiliation Progress in the “The City” tab of the Pause menu. Just use the L1/R1 or LB/RB buttons to navigate there.

As you continue to play games in the RISE or Elite stadiums, going up against other players and bringing home wins, you’ll start leveling up your Affiliation Level. Once you reach Rookie IV, you’ll find the white whale you’ve been searching for—the ability to take your shirt off in The City. You’ll also receive a cool dinosaur mural that you can use in your MyCOURT.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Once you’ve done this, you’ll have the ability to go shirtless and flex in The City of NBA 2K25. However, this can only be done on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions; the previous generation consoles have a completely different unlock requirement since The City is downgraded a fair bit.

Just keep participating in the different activities, face off against other players, and go head to head against the wild and wacky characters you can find in The Dunes and other Streetball locations to keep bumping your Rep higher.

Looking for additional ways to flex in The City? Get your hands on a free go-kart and cruise around this semi-open world in style before you hit the Practice Facility to increase your overall rating to new heights.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

