How To Increase Your Maximum MyPOINTS Rating in NBA 2K25 MyCAREER

If you’re hoping to reach your full potential, you’ll need to increase your MyPOINTS overall rating in NBA 2K25. When you’re ready to make it into the big leagues, you’ll need to know how to increase your overall rating, and we’re here to help.

How To Increase Your MyPOINTS Rating in NBA 2K25

While getting your character to their potential is going to require some VC, you’ll need to increase your overall if you’re hoping to become the GOAT. Putting in the work is part of the game, and you’ll need to participate in Practice Drills if you’re hoping to make this happen.

You can access the Practice Facility in two different ways while trying to increase your MyPOINTS in NBA 2K25. If you’re outside exploring The City, you’ll find the Practice Facility near the Arena, and you can just walk right inside and start doing drills. If you’re already inside the Arena, you can also access the Practice Facility by visiting the spot shown above.

Once you’re inside the Practice Facility, you’ll see the option to Choose Drills. Pick this option using the button shown on your screen and then select one of the many different Practice Drills available. You’ll be able to do four of them before a game, so choose wisely and find ones that match the Badges you seem to use the most.

During these drills, you’ll be graded on a three-star system. The better you do, the more points you’ll receive toward a MyPLAYER MyPOINTS upgrade in NBA 2K25. A one-star performance is still passable, but you’ll only receive around 300 points, whereas a three-star performance will give you upwards of 900 points or more.

After you’ve successfully filled the meter, you’ll receive an additional point toward your Overall rating in MyCAREER mode, meaning that you can further upgrade your player to their full potential. You’ll need to put in the work and grind this out; it isn’t something you’ll do overnight. But hey, if you want a faster way to get around The City so you can get to practice faster, get your hands on a free go-kart.

And that’s how to increase your maximum MyPOINTS rating in NBA 2K25 MyCAREER.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

