How To Tune Into the Disney D23 Livestream in Fortnite & Get the Free Peelverine Plush Back Bling

Fortnite and Disney are ready to start showing off the results of their collaboration, starting with a livestream to celebrate the D23 event. Here’s how to tune into the Disney D23 livestream in Fortnite and get the free Peelverine Plush Back Bling.

How To Get the Free Peelverine Plush Back Bling in Fortnite

The livestream, Disney Horizons Live from D23, will become available in the game on August 10 at 7:30 PM PT/10:30 PM ET. However, the event won’t start for another hour, leaving plenty of time for you and your squad to get together and jump in. The island will be visible in the Discover tab of the Fortnite launcher, but players can also enter island code 7908-6413-2516 if they run into any issues.

Josh D’Amaro and some guests are set to reveal information about the future of Fortnite, and with Chapter 5, Season 4, which is rumored to be another Marvel-based outing, right around the corner, it’s a must-watch event. The presence of the Peelverine Plush Back Bling only adds fuel to that fire, as players who attend the livestream for more than ten minutes will receive the item for free, as well as some XP. You can’t turn that down, especially if you still have some tiers in the Battle Pass to unlock.

Don’t worry if you can’t attend the event when it launches, as it will stick around until August 16. With more Marvel items on the way, a free Wolverine-themed item is the perfect way to tease the next season of Fortnite, and all you have to do is give up ten minutes of your free time.

And that’s how to tune into the Disney D23 livestream in Fortnite and get the free Peelverine Plush Back Bling.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

