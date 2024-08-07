How To Enable Proximity Chat in Fortnite

Proximity Chat is one of the best ways to communicate with both teammates and enemies alike in Fortnite. Getting the feature set up can cause some confusion, though, so allow me to elaborate and help you turn on Proximity Chat.

How To Turn on Proximity Chat in Fortnite

First and foremost, Proximity Chat is not a supported feature across all of Fortnite. More specifically, the feature is only available in Creative Mode, so you won’t be able to use it in regular Battle Royale modes. Another caveat with Proximity Chat is that you can only use it if you load into a creator map that you control or load into another creator’s map that allows for the feature. Some creators might not allow Proximity Chat on their island, so you won’t be able to use it there.

If you’re someone who enjoys the creator islands and maps in Fortnite, check out the steps below to enable Proximity Chat:

Load up Fortnite and join a creator island that either you own or one that supports Proximity Chat

Once you’re on the island, open the Island Settings

Find the “Mode” tab and scroll down until you see the Voice Chat category

Locate the Proximity Chat option and toggle it to “On”

Proximity Chat is off by default, so you’ll need to enable it to use the feature

Once Proximity Chat is enabled, additional settings will appear that allow you to change the distance at which other players are heard

After you have the settings configured the way you want, exit the Island Settings and you should be able to use Proximity Chat

And that’s all there is to turning on Proximity Chat in Fortnite. It’s a fantastic feature that allows players to communicate with each other without having to be in a party chat. This also lets players talk to strangers on a creator island they wouldn’t have been able to communicate with previously.

Proximity Chat was added to Fortnite during Season 5, but Season 6 is quickly approaching. If you’re new to Creative Mode, check out our previous guide on how to play Creative 2.0 in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

