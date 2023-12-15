Plenty of changes came to Fortnite after the Big Bang event, but all good things must come to an end. So, when does the current Fortnite Season end?

When Does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 End?

After the OG Map brought a lot of gamers back for some Battle Royale fun, Epic Games needed a way to keep players engaged when that nostalgic feeling went away. And, boy, did Epic deliver. Known as Underground, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has taken the game in a completely new direction.

Chapter 5 Season 1 is available now, with the annual Winterfest event about to kick into high gear, but don’t take this window for granted. All the shiny new modes and skins will likely distract players from the fact that the current Season comes to an end on March 8th. That means there are less than three months to get all the Battle Stars required to finish the Battle Pass. Fortunately, there are plenty of new modes to earn XP in.

Related: Can You Make Guns in LEGO Fortnite?

What’s New in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

The Big Bang event provided some breadcrumbs for players to decipher, teasing new modes coming to the game. Well, those new modes are here, and they have to be seen to be believed. Two of the more notable modes are Fortnite Festival, which allows players to play a Rock Band-like mode featuring music from plenty of iconic artists, and Rocket Racing, a race mode developed by the creators of Rocket League.

The biggest addition, however, is LEGO Fortnite, which has taken the world by storm. This Minecraft-like mode allows players to create a world and build, harvest, and fight to survive. LEGO Fortnite won’t be going anywhere, even after Chapter 5 Season 1 ends, but it’s good to know all the options out there.

If you’re interested in more Fortnite-related content, here’s a guide on how to get Planks in LEGO Fortnite.