How to Get & Use the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite

The Greek gods are taking over Fortnite in Chapter 5, Season 2. That means new POIs, items, and skins are in the game. The most interesting, though, is the Thunderbolt of Zeus. Here’s how to get and use the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite.

How to Get the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite

If you’ve loaded into Chapter 5, Season 2, you’ve probably had to run away from a lightning bolt or two. Players are grabbing this mythic item as fast as possible to bring death from above. Thankfully, if you’re looking to get your hands on the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite, the process is pretty simple.

Defeating Zeus at Mount Olympus guarantees a Thunderbolt of Zeus will drop, but unless you want to be the first one in the game to challenge him, this isn’t the most efficient way to get the item. Zeus’ iconic weapon can also be found in Olympus Chests and Underworld Chests at Mount Olympus and The Underworld, respectively. However, if you want to avoid these new POIs altogether, the Thunderbolt of Zeus also has a slim chance of dropping out of regular Chests as well as Rare Chests.

How to Use the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite

Once you’ve claimed your weapon, you’re ready to use it to take out enemies. To activate it, you must hit the same button you use to shoot your gun, but there’s a catch. Using the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite will launch you into the air, leaving you vulnerable as you throw two bolts in quick succession, followed by a third that takes time to charge. If you’re able to avoid getting shot out of the air, though, you’ll be able to unleash up to 120 damage if your aim is true.

And that’s how to get and use the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.