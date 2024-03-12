Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get & Use the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 09:27 am
Key Art for Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2. This image is part of an article about when does the current Fortnite season end.

The Greek gods are taking over Fortnite in Chapter 5, Season 2. That means new POIs, items, and skins are in the game. The most interesting, though, is the Thunderbolt of Zeus. Here’s how to get and use the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How to Get the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite

The Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite.

If you’ve loaded into Chapter 5, Season 2, you’ve probably had to run away from a lightning bolt or two. Players are grabbing this mythic item as fast as possible to bring death from above. Thankfully, if you’re looking to get your hands on the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite, the process is pretty simple.

Defeating Zeus at Mount Olympus guarantees a Thunderbolt of Zeus will drop, but unless you want to be the first one in the game to challenge him, this isn’t the most efficient way to get the item. Zeus’ iconic weapon can also be found in Olympus Chests and Underworld Chests at Mount Olympus and The Underworld, respectively. However, if you want to avoid these new POIs altogether, the Thunderbolt of Zeus also has a slim chance of dropping out of regular Chests as well as Rare Chests.

Related: Is a Mickey Mouse Skin Coming to Fortnite?

How to Use the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite

Once you’ve claimed your weapon, you’re ready to use it to take out enemies. To activate it, you must hit the same button you use to shoot your gun, but there’s a catch. Using the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite will launch you into the air, leaving you vulnerable as you throw two bolts in quick succession, followed by a third that takes time to charge. If you’re able to avoid getting shot out of the air, though, you’ll be able to unleash up to 120 damage if your aim is true.

And that’s how to get and use the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Post Tag:
Fortnite
related content
Read Article How to Make Human in Infinite Craft
Several 'human' blocks in Infinite Craft, in the shape of a person.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Make Human in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 12, 2024
Read Article All Missing Person Dates & Locations in Persona 3 Reload
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Missing Person Dates & Locations in Persona 3 Reload
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How to Stop Whymzelett from Taking Flight With Soothing Breeze in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Stop Whymzelett from Taking Flight With Soothing Breeze in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Make Human in Infinite Craft
Several 'human' blocks in Infinite Craft, in the shape of a person.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Make Human in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 12, 2024
Read Article All Missing Person Dates & Locations in Persona 3 Reload
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Missing Person Dates & Locations in Persona 3 Reload
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How to Stop Whymzelett from Taking Flight With Soothing Breeze in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Stop Whymzelett from Taking Flight With Soothing Breeze in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 12, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67