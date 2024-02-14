Fortnite has done its fair share of collaborations. From the TMNT to God of War‘s Kratos, Battle Royale enthusiasts have seen it all. However, the news of Disney’s investment in Fortnite has people wondering if other characters are on their way. So, is a Mickey Mouse skin coming to Fortnite?

Is a Mickey Mouse Skin Coming to Fortnite?

The idea of Disney’s mascot joining the game stems from the fact that Disney purchased a stake in Fortnite for $1.5 billion and plans “to build a persistent, open and interoperable ecosystem that will bring together the Disney and Fortnite communities,” according to CEO and Founder of Epic Games Tim Sweeney.

And Disney CEO Bob Iger took things even further, explaining exactly how his company and Fortnite would work together. “In addition to being a world-class games experience and interoperating with Fortnite, the new universe will offer a multitude of opportunities for consumers to play, watch, shop, and engage with content, characters, and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more,” he said. “Players, gamers, and fans will be able to create their own stories and experiences, express their fandom in a distinctly Disney way, and share content with each other in ways that they love.”

Of course, when Fortnite players hear the word “shop,” they take it to mean that skins are coming to the Item Shop, and who better to kick off this massive collaboration than Mickey Mouse? However, while he’s been the face of Disney for decades, there’s one thing that may keep him out of Battle Royale.

Disney is very particular with how its characters are used, and while it’s okay to hand weapons to Marvel and Star Wars characters, it may be a harder sell to allow Mickey to crank 90s and eliminate opponents. So, if players do end up interacting with Mickey in Fortnite, it will probably be in a creative map where weapons aren’t allowed.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.