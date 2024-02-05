A Fortnite Rumor Claims the Power Rangers Are Joining the Game

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations. At this point, there are too many to count, but that doesn’t mean Epic Games will be slowing down anytime soon. A Fortnite rumor claims that the Power Rangers are joining the game.

Chapter 5 of Fortnite has brought skins for every type of fan. For the younger crowd, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles finally arrived, and for the more mature gamers, Family Guy made its way into Battle Royale. However, the next rumored batch of skins could bring out the child in everybody.

As revealed by Nick “Shpeshal_Nick” Baker on the XboxEra Podcast, a Power Rangers crossover is in the cards for Fortnite. “What I’ve heard about who’s coming to Fortnite, and it may be soon… remember Epic is very funny on timelines, I’ve heard that we might be seeing the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers coming to Fortnite,” he said.

Outside of mentioning the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Baker didn’t have any information about what items gamers could expect to see in the Item Shop. However, it’s safe to assume all of the original Rangers would get skins, as well as the Green Ranger, Tommy Oliver, as he is arguably the most iconic character in the series.

And there’s always the chance that if the first batch of skins finds success, Epic Games could look to add more. The live-action Power Rangers movie didn’t get a lot of love upon its release in 2017, but it has amassed a cult following in recent years, and adding those versions to Battle Royale could give the rumored sequel the jolt it needs. Stranger things have happened, after all.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.