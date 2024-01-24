How to Find & Hide in a Cardboard Box in Fortnite

A big update has come to Fortnite, and it brings some fun challenges along with it. However, one of the quests has left gamers a little puzzled. Here’s how to find and hide in a Cardboard Box in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How to Find a Cardboard Box in Fortnite

With all of the crazy weapons and items that Fortnite Battle Royale houses, it may seem strange that its newest item can be found in the garbage. However, it’s part of the Metal Gear Solid collaboration, which includes a set of challenges to unlock the Solid Snake skin, as well as a few accessories.

One of the trickier Solid Snake challenges is to “Hide in a Cardboard Box.” While this quest only takes ten seconds to complete, coming across a Cardboard Box has proven difficult for some. Thankfully, there’s more than one way for players to add them to their inventory.

Despite being a Mythic item, Cardboard Boxes can be found on the ground or in Chests. They don’t have the highest spawn rate, but players looking to play Fortnite for a few hours are bound to come across one. Gamers can also purchase a Cardboard Box from the Solid Snake NPC on the island above Lavish Lair.

Related: Fortnite’s New Ranked Point System: How It Works, Explained

How to Hide in a Cardboard Box in Fortnite

Once a player has a Cardboard Box in Fortnite, hiding in it is a piece of cake. All they have to do is equip it, throw it on the ground, and press a button to jump in it. A few seconds later, and gamers will wrap up another Solid Snake challenge in Fortnite. Let’s just hope another skilled marksman isn’t on the prowl and looking to shoot some boxes.

And that’s how to find and hide in a Cardboard Box in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.