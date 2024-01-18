Fortnite has had a ranked system implemented for several years now, a staple of the Battle Royale’s competitive scene, but the mode has recently seen some changes. If you want to compete with the best, here is how Fortnite’s new Ranked Point System works.

What Is Ranked Play in Fortnite?

For the uninitiated, the Ranked mode in Fortnite is identical to the usual game modes (Battle Royale, Zero Build) but made for those who want to be in competitive lobbies. In each game, players compete for higher ranks that dictate their competitive skill level and the quality of players they compete against. By competing in the mode and special tournaments, you can also earn unique rewards and in-game items. Although regular Fortnite already has skill-based matchmaking, Ranked takes it to a considerably more difficult level.

Ranked is best for those who not only want a challenge but want in-game success to have a tangible meaning. The latest version of Fortnite‘s Ranked system is relatively easy to understand and will be very familiar to those who have played other games with a ranked mode.

Fortnite’s New Ranked Point System: How It Works, Explained

The Fortnite Ranked system is based on a familiar set of medal insignias, beginning with Bronze and maxing out at Unreal. Your initial rank is determined after playing one match, and the difficulty level will depend on previous skill-based matchmaking history. After that, you’ll work your way up the ladder by gaining points each game. Points are earned on a game-to-game basis by eliminating players and gaining high match placement. And if you get to a high enough ranking, each game will begin you at a point deficit.

In the previous system, it would take you a handful of games before Fortnite Ranked would set a rank for you. Now, it’s just one game, and you immediately get thrust into the competitive action. Just select either Battle Royale or Zero Build, turn on “Ranked,” and the match will now count toward your rank. You can play solo or with your teammates. If you’re in a squad, ranked progress is earned equally between all members. Here are the modes currently counted toward Ranked:

Battle Royale

Solo

Duo

Trio

Squad

Zero Build

Solo

Duo

Trio

Squad

Your ranking resets every Fortnite season, but your previous progress will still count toward the new rank tier. Moreover, Battle Royale and Zero Build each have their own rank progress, so you’ll have to grind them separately. Sometimes, Fortnite will remove/add a squad size, so be sure to keep track of what is still counted toward Ranked every season. For instance, when the new Ranked system was released in 2023, competitive Zero Build did not launch with Trios.

Outside of Rocket Racing, Fortnite has not introduced Ranked to all of its new game modes launched with Chapter 5. LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival remain strictly casual, though introducing it to the latter is still a possibility. In Rocket Racing, players can squad up or play solo and climb up the ranked ladder to earn in-game rewards and XP. The system is identical to Battle Royale and Zero Build, besides the bullet-filled mayhem, of course.

And that is how Fortnite‘s new Ranked point system works. Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.