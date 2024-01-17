All Fortnite Marvel Skins, Listed

Players like to show off their skins in Fortnite. And if you’ve been dropping into Battle Royale for a long time, you’re sure to have an impressive locker. However, no locker is complete without some Marvel skins. Here are all the Fortnite Marvel skins, listed.
Every Marvel Skin in Fortnite
Marvel has been part of Fortnite since the game helped promote Avengers: Endgame in 2019, so there are more than a few skins. From Spider-Man 2099 and Mary Jane Watson to Daredevil and Moon Knight, here’s every Marvel skin in Fortnite:
- Ant-Man
- Black Panther
- Black Widow Outfit
- Black Widow Snow Suit
- Blade
- BriteStar
- Cable
- Captain America
- Captain America – Sam Wilson (MCU)
- Captain Marvel
- Carnage
- Clint Barton
- Cuddlepool
- Daredevil
- Dark Phoenix
- Deadpool
- Doctor Doom
- Doctor Strange
- Domino
- Eddie Brock
- Gambit
- Gamora
- Ghost Rider
- Green Goblin
- Groot
- Hulk
- Iron Man Zero
- Jennifer Walters
- Kate Bishop
- Loki Laufeyson
- Mary Jane Watson
- Mighty Thor
- MJ (No Way Home)
- Moon Knight
- Mystique
- Nick Fury
- Prowler
- Psylocke
- Ravenpool
- Rogue
- Scarlet Witch
- Shang-Chi
- Silver Surfer
- Spider-Gwen
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man No Way Home
- Spider-Man Zero
- Star-Lord Outfit
- Storm
- Taskmaster
- Thanos
- Thor
- Thor Odinson
- Tony Stark
- Venom
- Wolverine
- Wolverine Zero
- X-23
How to Get Marvel Skins in Fortnite
Unfortunately, people who are late to the game will be unable to collect all of the Marvel skins. For starters, some of them were included as part of past Battle Passes, which means you had to have played the different seasons and reached the proper level to unlock them. Then there’s the issue of the Item Shop.
Marvel skins frequently find themselves popping up in the Fortnite Item Shop, sometimes in droves, but you’re not likely to see them all at once. So, if you’re after a specific skin, you’re going to have to wait for it to reappear in the store. But once it does, load your account up with V-Bucks and prepare to get some heroic Victory Royales.
Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.