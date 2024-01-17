All Fortnite Marvel Skins, Listed

Players like to show off their skins in Fortnite. And if you’ve been dropping into Battle Royale for a long time, you’re sure to have an impressive locker. However, no locker is complete without some Marvel skins. Here are all the Fortnite Marvel skins, listed.

Every Marvel Skin in Fortnite

Marvel has been part of Fortnite since the game helped promote Avengers: Endgame in 2019, so there are more than a few skins. From Spider-Man 2099 and Mary Jane Watson to Daredevil and Moon Knight, here’s every Marvel skin in Fortnite:

Ant-Man

Black Panther

Black Widow Outfit

Black Widow Snow Suit

Blade

BriteStar

Cable

Captain America

Captain America – Sam Wilson (MCU)

Captain Marvel

Carnage

Clint Barton

Cuddlepool

Daredevil

Dark Phoenix

Deadpool

Doctor Doom

Doctor Strange

Domino

Eddie Brock

Gambit

Gamora

Ghost Rider

Green Goblin

Groot

Hulk

Iron Man Zero

Jennifer Walters

Kate Bishop

Loki Laufeyson

Mary Jane Watson

Mighty Thor

MJ (No Way Home)

Moon Knight

Mystique

Nick Fury

Prowler

Psylocke

Ravenpool

Rogue

Scarlet Witch

Shang-Chi

Silver Surfer

Spider-Gwen

Spider-Man

Spider-Man No Way Home

Spider-Man Zero

Star-Lord Outfit

Storm

Taskmaster

Thanos

Thor

Thor Odinson

Tony Stark

Venom

Wolverine

Wolverine Zero

X-23

How to Get Marvel Skins in Fortnite

Unfortunately, people who are late to the game will be unable to collect all of the Marvel skins. For starters, some of them were included as part of past Battle Passes, which means you had to have played the different seasons and reached the proper level to unlock them. Then there’s the issue of the Item Shop.

Marvel skins frequently find themselves popping up in the Fortnite Item Shop, sometimes in droves, but you’re not likely to see them all at once. So, if you’re after a specific skin, you’re going to have to wait for it to reappear in the store. But once it does, load your account up with V-Bucks and prepare to get some heroic Victory Royales.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.