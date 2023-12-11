While LEGO Fortnite is dominating the headlines, Harmonix and Epic Games have something just as exciting available for gamers. Here’s the full setlist for Fortnite Festival, which includes every song playing in the new mode.

Full Setlist for Fortnite Festival – Every Song, Listed

Music and Fortnite have gone hand in hand since Marshmello’s concert in 2019. Since then, players have witnessed music legends like Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and more collaborate with Epic Games to provide epic performances. Eminem even recently joined Fortnite for the Big Bang event, which led to the start of Fortnite Festival.

As Fortnite explains, “Fortnite Festival takes you on a note highway to rhythmically conquer in front of a roaring crowd. Choose songs for your setlist, then use your preferred control method to shred on Guitar, slap with the Bass, kill it on Keytar, bang on the Drums, or take vocals on the Mic!” To put it simply, players have a Rock Band-like mode available to them that lets them play music from some of their favorite artists. So, let’s go over who has music in Fortnite Festival:

The All-American Rejects : Dirty Little Secret

: Dirty Little Secret Bell Biv Bedoe : Poison

: Poison Billie Eilish : Bad Guy

: Bad Guy The Cranberries : Zombie

: Zombie DNCE : Cake by the Ocean

: Cake by the Ocean Fall Out Boy : My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light ‘Em Up)

: My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light ‘Em Up) Florence + the Machine : Dog Days Are Over

: Dog Days Are Over Greta Van Fleet : Highway Tune

: Highway Tune Imagine Dragons : Thunder

: Thunder Kendrick Lamar : i

: i The Killers : Mr. Brightside

: Mr. Brightside KT Tunstall : Suddenly I See

: Suddenly I See Lady Gaga : Bad Romance

: Bad Romance LMFAO Ft. Lauren Bennett & Goonrock : Party Rock Anthem

: Party Rock Anthem Machine Gun Kelly Ft. Willow : Emo Girl

: Emo Girl NF : The Search

: The Search Nine Inch Nails : The Hand That Feeds

: The Hand That Feeds Olivia Rodrigo : Vampire

: Vampire ONE REPUBLIC : Counting Stars

: Counting Stars PSY : Gangnam Style

: Gangnam Style Queens of the Stone Age : Go With the Flow

: Go With the Flow Sub Urban : Cradles

: Cradles The Weeknd : Blinding Lights

: Blinding Lights The Weeknd : The Hills

: The Hills The Weeknd : Save Your Tears

: Save Your Tears The Weeknd : Take My Breath

: Take My Breath Weezer : Buddy Holly

: Buddy Holly The White Stripes : Seven Nation Army

: Seven Nation Army Witchgang : Nothing’s Alright

: Nothing’s Alright Epic Games : Brace for Chaos

: Brace for Chaos Epic Games : Butter Barn Hoedown

: Butter Barn Hoedown Epic Games : Run It

: Run It Epic Games : Switch up

: Switch up Epic Games: Take Me Higher

Obviously, there are some familiar faces on that list, and Epic Games wants gamers to have as quality an experience as possible in Fortnite Festival. So, while it’s not currently available, Fortnite will make instrument controllers compatible in the near future.