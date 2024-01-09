The tracklist in one of Fortnite‘s newest modes is about to expand. New Jam Tracks are coming to Fortnite Festival soon.

According to HYPEX on X, new Jam Tracks will be coming to Fortnite Festival every Thursday, and that includes a couple of heavy hitters this week. On January 11th, “Stitches” by Shawn Mendes and “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd will make their way to the game. That second song couldn’t come as a surprise, as The Weekend had several songs added to the game as part of Fortnite Festival‘s launch, as well as a skin in the mode’s Battle Pass.

But the news that more artists will be coming to the game has people pretty excited. “LETS GOOO! I think we need some Eminem, Ice Spice, and Taylor Swift rn,” said Good Gamers on X. Other fans are hoping the game takes things in another direction, though. “Just want something from Avenged Sevenfold, Linkin Park, or Sabaton,” said DZtroms. That may sound strange for Fortnite, but with Transformers skins in the game, Linkin Park would be a natural fit.

Fortnite Festival was one of several modes added as part of Fortnite Chapter 5. In addition to bringing some major changes to Battle Royale, such as adding Peter Griffin, Epic Games released Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing, and LEGO Fortnite. All these modes have allowed players to try out different genres of games while still having regular Battle Royale available to them.

There had been some complaints about these modes not having regular updates, but things appear to be changing – at least if this news is anything to go by.

If you’re interested in more Fortnite content, here’s a guide on how to play the game on iPhone and Android.