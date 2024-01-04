Musicians have become a huge part of Fortnite ever since Marshmello took over Pleasant Park nearly four years ago. But there’s one artist who had a huge presence in the game, only to disappear without a trace. So, is the Travis Scott skin ever coming back to Fortnite?

Is the Travis Scott Skin Ever Coming Back to Fortnite?

About a year after Marshemllo’s concert, Fortnite and Travis Scott collaborated for an event called “Astronomical.” It saw a kaiju-sized Scott appear on the Battle Royale map and begin performing some of his most popular songs while players flew through the air. It’s regarded as one of Fortnite‘s best events, which is why players ran to the item shop to buy the Travis Scott skin when it became available.

However, it’s been years since that event, and Scott has yet to return to the game in any capacity. Many point to the tragic events of the 2021 Astroworld Festival as the cause, but that’s been disproven. “Travis Scott is welcome in Fortnite,” Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said on X earlier this year. “I’m just not in the loop on item shop rotations so I don’t know what’s coming when, or what specific agreements with celebrities and brands affect the timing of those decisions.”

That statement makes it clear that Scott hasn’t been blacklisted from the game, but it’s also not confirmation that he will return. But with the Fortnite Festival mode in full swing, allowing artists like The Weeknd to post their music in the item shop for players to buy and play in a Rock Band-like mode, it may only be a matter of time before Scott returns to the item shop.

