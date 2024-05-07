Solid Snake hitting the Griddy in front of Darth Vader and Storm Troopers in Fortnite
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Where to Find Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Find out where to track down Darth Vader in Fortnite easily.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: May 7, 2024 11:14 am

The latest Fortnite collaboration brings plenty of familiar Star Wars faces to the game, including the terrifying Darth Vader. If you’re hoping to defeat him and claim his iconic Lightsaber, you’ll need to know where he’s hiding out.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2

Darth Vader's location on the map in Fortnite
Screenshot by The Escapist

Locating Darth Vader in Fortnite is rather easy once you know where to look. At the top of the map, you’ll find a lonely island to the north of Lavish Lair and Classy Courts. Drop where the blue pin is on the map, and you’ll find the man of the hour alongside two Stormtroopers you can battle against.

Before challenging Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers, ensure you’re stocked up on weapons and curatives, or this fight will be over much faster than you anticipate. Darth Vader isn’t messing around and has a rather hefty shield that needs to be wiped out before you can start damaging him. Search the area for chests to see if you can locate the Bowcaster weapon and some shield pots.

Related: How To Get Chewbacca Skin In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

I would recommend taking out the Stormtroopers first, just because they can be quite an annoyance if you’re trying to wipe out Darth Vader in Fortnite. They’re not the most accurate shots, much like their movie counterparts, but they can do enough damage to be a problem if they hit you. After taking them out, focus all of your fire on the big man and take him down to claim his Lightsaber.

Is the Lightsaber Worth Using in Fortnite?

As a Mythic weapon, the Lightsaber is going to be devastating up close and personal. You can also toss it to cause some damage to your foes from a distance, making it very useful for every encounter that you have during the Star Wars x Fortnite event.

If you enjoy getting up close to your enemies, then the Lightsaber is worth your time to track down. Grab enough powerful weapons before taking down Darth Vader or work with a duo or team to eliminate him quickly to get it fast.

And that’s where to find Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC & Mobile.

Post Tag:
Fortnite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Toucannon Community Day Coming to Pokemon GO?
toucannon pokemon go community day
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Toucannon Community Day Coming to Pokemon GO?
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 7, 2024
Read Article How to Get Obol Points in Hades 2
Hades 2 Obol Points Featured
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Obol Points in Hades 2
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 7, 2024
Read Article Can Hitmonlee & Hitmonchan Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?
hitmonlee hitmonchan shiny spotlight hour
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Can Hitmonlee & Hitmonchan Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Toucannon Community Day Coming to Pokemon GO?
toucannon pokemon go community day
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Toucannon Community Day Coming to Pokemon GO?
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 7, 2024
Read Article How to Get Obol Points in Hades 2
Hades 2 Obol Points Featured
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Obol Points in Hades 2
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 7, 2024
Read Article Can Hitmonlee & Hitmonchan Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?
hitmonlee hitmonchan shiny spotlight hour
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Can Hitmonlee & Hitmonchan Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 7, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.