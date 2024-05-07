The latest Fortnite collaboration brings plenty of familiar Star Wars faces to the game, including the terrifying Darth Vader. If you’re hoping to defeat him and claim his iconic Lightsaber, you’ll need to know where he’s hiding out.

Where to Find Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

Locating Darth Vader in Fortnite is rather easy once you know where to look. At the top of the map, you’ll find a lonely island to the north of Lavish Lair and Classy Courts. Drop where the blue pin is on the map, and you’ll find the man of the hour alongside two Stormtroopers you can battle against.

Before challenging Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers, ensure you’re stocked up on weapons and curatives, or this fight will be over much faster than you anticipate. Darth Vader isn’t messing around and has a rather hefty shield that needs to be wiped out before you can start damaging him. Search the area for chests to see if you can locate the Bowcaster weapon and some shield pots.

I would recommend taking out the Stormtroopers first, just because they can be quite an annoyance if you’re trying to wipe out Darth Vader in Fortnite. They’re not the most accurate shots, much like their movie counterparts, but they can do enough damage to be a problem if they hit you. After taking them out, focus all of your fire on the big man and take him down to claim his Lightsaber.

Is the Lightsaber Worth Using in Fortnite?

As a Mythic weapon, the Lightsaber is going to be devastating up close and personal. You can also toss it to cause some damage to your foes from a distance, making it very useful for every encounter that you have during the Star Wars x Fortnite event.

If you enjoy getting up close to your enemies, then the Lightsaber is worth your time to track down. Grab enough powerful weapons before taking down Darth Vader or work with a duo or team to eliminate him quickly to get it fast.

And that’s where to find Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC & Mobile.

