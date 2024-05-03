If you’re trying to knock out all the Star Wars challenges that just appeared in Fortnite, you’re going to need to get your hands on some iconic weapons. One of these is the Bowcaster, which isn’t easy to come by. Here’s how to find a Bowcaster in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Recommended Videos

How to Find a Bowcaster in Fortnite Chapter 5

The easiest way to get a Bowcaster is to land at one of the various Imperial Roadblocks on the map. There are more than a few, and each one will contain Chests that may house the Bowcaster or the E-11 Blaster. It’s obviously a gamble, and there are likely to be other gamers landing at the spot who have the same idea, but it’s easier than the other method.

Rescuing Chewbacca is the other way of finding a Bowcaster in Fortnite Chapter 5. He will spawn at one of the Imperial Roadblocks and need help escaping from Stormtroopers. The Imperials are easy enough to take down, but just like the first method, other players are sure to be after Chewie as well, making it a dangerous quest. However, once the Wookie is freed, he will hand over his signature weapon, and you can start completing your challenges.

Related: Everything Coming to Fortnite for Star Wars Day 2024

The first batch of Star Wars challenges includes two Bowcaster-related ones, including “Blast players with charged attacks from the Bowcaster” and “Eliminate opponents with the Bowcaster or a melee weapon. It’s going to be difficult to pull them off in one game, so keep these methods in mind when loading up Fortnite during the Star Wars event.

And that’s how to get a Bowcaster in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more