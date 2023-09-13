Best Paladin Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Paladins have always been a popular class in Dungeons & Dragons. They have a really good mix of toughness, damage output and utility. They certainly hold up just as well, if not better in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re leveling up a Paladin then, you’ll need to choose some feats along the way. There are some great choices to make your Paladin more effective than ever, so lets dive in to some of their best feats you should consider when rolling one in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Top 5 Paladin Feats in BG3

The Paladin is actually a very versatile class when it comes to their playstyle. They have so many great options for weapon setups and many of them are made viable through feats. As such, you might find some other feats work better for your specific playstyle, but these are the ones we like the best in general.

5 – Dual Wielder

Not what you’d have in mind for your typical Paladin! They’re mostly know for going sword and board or a powerful two handed weapon. In Baldur’s Gate 3, though, this is an excellent option if you want to try out dual wielding. Think how badass it would be to run something like dual hammers on a Paladin. This feat grants you the ability to wield two weapons even if they aren’t classed as light. This opens up a whole lot more options for what you can then dual wield. You also gain a +1 bonus to your Armor Class while dual wielding which can do wonders for taking less damage in combat.

4 – Shield Master

Sword and shield is a classic Paladin set up and one that always works very well. It’s a good balance of offense and defense and there are certainly some cool shields to find throughout your BG3 playthrough. The Shield Master feat takes this classic set up to the next level though. You’ll gain a +2 bonus to Dexterity based saving throws while you’re using a shield. This makes it much, much harder to take down your Paladin. The best part though is that when you’re targeted by a spell and have to make a Dexterity based saving throw, you get to use a special reaction. This reaction lets you attempt to shield yourself from the spell. If you succeed, you take no damage from the spell. If you fail, you still only take half the damage you otherwise would have taken. This is pretty huge for your Paladin’s survivability, as there are a lot of strong spells out there to deal with from enemies!

3 – Great Weapon Master

This feat is incredibly powerful and is all about you absolutely crushing enemies with a heavy weapon. Whenever you Crit or take down an enemy with a melee weapon attack, you’ll get a bonus action that will allow you to make another weapon attack. Getting to chain two attacks together can result in some truly devastating damage being dished out. If you have proficiency with a heavy melee weapon, then that’s even better, as this feat will grant you +10 damage in trade for a -5 Attack Roll. This can be toggled on or off, but if you can find a way to boost your attack rolls to counter the downside that’s a free extra 10 damage each attack!

2 – Sentinel

No matter your choice of weapon set up, Sentinel is a great all around feat for the Paladin. It provides great synergy if you have a fellow melee user in the party. Sentinel lets you make a counter attack against an enemy attacking a nearby ally in melee range. This is some nice free damage and can turn the tide of a fight. You also gain advantage on your opportunity attacks and when you make a successful opportunity attack you immobilize the enemy you hit. This gives you better control over the battlefield.

1 – Polearm Master

Polearm Master is my favorite Paladin feat in Baldur’s Gate 3. Sure, a polearm isn’t most people’s go to for a Paladin, but it’s a very, very good weapon type to try out. The reason being the much larger range it has compared to other melee weapons. You’ll be able to make attacks that you wouldn’t be able to with a sword, and you’ll have a range advantage over other melee fighters as well. With this trait, you’ll even gain the ability to make opportunity attacks when an enemy comes within your large melee range. This means you’ll permanently have a radius around your Paladin that will net you free damage on any poor fool wanting to move past you.

Those are the top 5 traits to try out with your Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3. All of these traits can really add some power to the Paladin class in their own way and really define how you play the class!

If you’re looking for more guides for the game, check out our advice for completing the Soft-Step Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3.