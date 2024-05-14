Touhou Tower Assault Official Artwork
Image via Gensokyo Development
Touhou Tower Assault Codes (May 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Published: May 14, 2024 08:47 am

Updated May 14, 2024

You know Touhou Project has made it big when it has a Roblox game. Collect Shrine Maidens and Yokai Hunters to stop the Yokai invasion inspired by the classic bullet hell experience. Unlike Shrine Maidens, who don’t get paid, we bring you Touhou Tower Assault codes.

All Touhou Tower Assault Codes List

Touhou Tower Assault Codes (Working)

  • 4 Million Visits: Use for 12 Talent Shards
  • 3 Million Visits: Use for 12 Talent Shards
  • 3.5 Million Visits: Use for 12 Talent Shards
  • 500k Visits: Use for 12 Talent Shards

Touhou Tower Assault Codes (Expired)

  • 1.25 Million Visits
  • 1000 Favorites
  • 5000 Likes
  • 10k Favorites

How to Redeem Codes in Touhou Tower Assault

To redeem Touhou Tower Assault codes, follow our easy guide below:

Touhou Tower Assault How to redeem codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Touhou Tower Assault on Roblox.
  2. Press the Gifts button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
  4. Press Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies!

If you want to check out more tower defense Roblox games with freebies, check out our Fruit Tower Defense Codes and Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes articles, too!

Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.