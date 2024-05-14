Touhou Tower Assault Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 14, 2024 We looked for more codes!

You know Touhou Project has made it big when it has a Roblox game. Collect Shrine Maidens and Yokai Hunters to stop the Yokai invasion inspired by the classic bullet hell experience. Unlike Shrine Maidens, who don’t get paid, we bring you Touhou Tower Assault codes.

All Touhou Tower Assault Codes List

Touhou Tower Assault Codes (Working)

4 Million Visits : Use for 12 Talent Shards

: Use for 12 Talent Shards 3 Million Visits : Use for 12 Talent Shards

: Use for 12 Talent Shards 3.5 Million Visits : Use for 12 Talent Shards

: Use for 12 Talent Shards 500k Visits: Use for 12 Talent Shards

Touhou Tower Assault Codes (Expired)

show more 1.25 Million Visits

1000 Favorites

5000 Likes

10k Favorites show less

How to Redeem Codes in Touhou Tower Assault

To redeem Touhou Tower Assault codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Touhou Tower Assault on Roblox. Press the Gifts button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Press Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies!

