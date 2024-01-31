Fruit Tower Defense Codes (January 2024)

Fruit Tower Defense codes will give you a lot of useful freebies, including Coins, Gems, and XP Boosts. All these goodies will enable you to summon new units and defeat the never-ending waves of powerful enemies more easily!

Recommended Videos

All Fruit Tower Defense Codes List

Fruit Tower Defense Codes (Working)

CONCERT : Use for x50,000 Level XP and x1,000 Coins

: Use for x50,000 Level XP and x1,000 Coins FREE: Use for x200 Coins and x40 Gems

Fruit Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

2024

HappyHolidays

NEWYEARS

XMAS

BIGUPDATE

Coins

Gems

THANKS20K

Release

BIGFIVE

THANKYOU

THANKS

How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Tower Defense

To redeem Fruit Tower Defense codes, follow the steps below.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Fruit Tower Defense on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of your screen. Input your codes into the text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to get the goodies.

If you’re looking for other anime-inspired tower defense games, check out our All Star Tower Defense Codes and Anime World Tower Defense Codes articles to get valuable goodies that will help you keep your base safe!