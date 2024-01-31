Video Games

Fruit Tower Defense Codes (January 2024)

Fruit Tower Defense promo image
Image via BlackRock.

Fruit Tower Defense codes will give you a lot of useful freebies, including Coins, Gems, and XP Boosts. All these goodies will enable you to summon new units and defeat the never-ending waves of powerful enemies more easily!

All Fruit Tower Defense Codes List

Fruit Tower Defense Codes (Working)

  • CONCERT: Use for x50,000 Level XP and x1,000 Coins
  • FREE: Use for x200 Coins and x40 Gems

Fruit Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

  • 2024
  • HappyHolidays
  • NEWYEARS
  • XMAS
  • BIGUPDATE
  • Coins
  • Gems
  • THANKS20K
  • Release
  • BIGFIVE
  • THANKYOU
  • THANKS

How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Tower Defense

To redeem Fruit Tower Defense codes, follow the steps below.

How to redeem codes in Fruit Tower Defense
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Fruit Tower Defense on Roblox.
  2. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of your screen.
  3. Input your codes into the text box.
  4. Press Enter on your keyboard to get the goodies.

