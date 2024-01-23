It’s been a long wait, but Metal Gear Solid fans can finally rejoice because their favorite protagonist is finally available in Fortnite. Here’s how to unlock the Solid Snake skin in Fortnite.

How to Unlock the Solid Snake Skin in Fortnite

When Chapter 5, Season 1 kicked off, players were left disappointed that Snake was not an actual Battle Pass skin like Peter Griffin but a bonus skin they would have to wait to unlock. Fortunately, the timer has hit zero, and Snake is ready to drop out of the Battle Bus. Here are all the challenges players must complete to unlock Solid Snake and his accessories in Fortnite:

Hide in a Cardboard Box for 10 seconds (Lying in Wait Loading Screen)

Damage opponents within 10 meters (Stun Knife Pickaxe)

Deal damage with explosives (Solid Profile Spray)

Damage opponents with assault rifles (! Emote)

Break security cameras or turrets (Banner Icon)

Complete Page 1 Quests (Solid Snake Outfit)

And just like the bonus skins in the past, Solid Snake comes with a second page of challenges to do to unlock a second style. Here are all of the challenges players must complete to unlock the second Solid Snake style and additional accessories:

Damage opponents with a weapon that has a suppressor (Tactical Advantage Loading Screen)

Use EMP Stealth Camo (Metal Gear MK. II Back Bling)

Use a hiding spot in different matches (Hidden? Emoticon)

Assist in opening Vaults or hack Train Heist chests (Slider Glider)

Damage different enemy players before they damage you (Snake Skin Item Wrap)

Complete Page 2 Quests (Solid Snake Outfit)

And that’s how you unlock the Solid Snake skin in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.