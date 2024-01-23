A Fortnite Leak Teases More Family Guy Characters Joining the Game

Those Peter Griffin skins may have some backup in the near future. A Fortnite leak teases that more Family Guy characters will be joining the game.

Chapter 5, Season 1 of Fortnite brought plenty of new things to the game. LEGO Fortnite took the world by storm, and Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing weren’t lagging too far behind. However, the addition that may have had the most people talking was Peter Griffin, who appeared in the Season 1 Battle Pass and as an NPC boss in Battle Royale. And if a new leak is to be believed, more of Quahog’s best and brightest are on their way.

According to prominent leaker HYPEX, more Family Guys skins are set to hit the Fortnite Item Shop. There are no details available about what characters will make the jump, but fans have already made their voices heard.

Before there was any hint of more Family Guy skins coming, the Internet went bananas at the idea of a Quagmire skin. Of course, he’s not the most family-friendly Family Guy character, but he’s the right size to make the transition, which is apparently a big factor in deciding who gets to join Fortnite.

Earlier this year, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane explained how the Fortnite collaboration came together and how Peter Griffin’s appearance had to change to make it work. “I was told that they didn’t have the budget to create his actual body,” MacFarlane said. “So it was like that TV Guide cover from the ’90s where they put Oprah’s head on Ann Margret’s body.”

No official release date for the new skins was provided, but with Season 1 not ending until March, there’s a good chance some of Peter’s buddies are dropping out of the Battle Pass before the next season kicks off.