If it were left up to the fans, everyone living in Quahog would have skins in the item shop, but it’s never as simple as that. Here’s the answer to whether a Quagmire skin is coming to Fortnite.

Is a Quagmire Skin Coming to Fortnite, Answered

Rumors of Peter Griffin’s arrival in Fortnite spread around the Internet like wildfire for years, but it took until Chapter 5 for the character to actually debut. However, Fortnite pulled out all the stops for him, giving him a skin in the Battle Pass with alternate styles and an NPC boss in the Battle Royale mode that has proved challenging to defeat for many.

As Season 1 has progressed, however, gamers have noticed that Peter seems lonely, and they want to know when some of his companions will be joining the fray. But their attention hasn’t turned to his wife Lois or his daughter Meg – they’re far more interested in knowing when his best friend Quagmire will get a skin.

Of course, Quagmire is arguably the most unsavory Family Guy character. When he’s not off flying planes, he’s acting like a pervert at the Drunken Clam alongside Peter, Joe, and Cleveland. And it’s those antics that might keep him out of players’ lockers.

Fortnite has given skins to plenty of despicable characters. In fact, both Cell and Frieza, villains from the Dragon Ball series hellbent on killing and destroying, have skins in the item shop right now. However, Quagmire’s actions put him in a different category, and it may be difficult for Fortnite to explain why it has such as a perverted character available for purchase.

Regardless of his actions, Quagmire likely won’t be getting a skin in Fortnite because Epic Games hasn’t said anything about adding him. But that doesn’t mean other characters from Family Guy won’t make their way into the game. Peter does need a rematch with Ernie the Giant Chicken, after all.