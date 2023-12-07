Leak Reveals Cell & Frieza Are the Next Dragon Ball Characters Joining Fortnite

Their power levels are over 9,000! A new leaks reveals that Cell and Frieza are the next Dragon Ball characters joining Fortnite.

In addition to the start of Chapter 5, Fortnite is preparing for Winterfest 2023, an event that sees a plethora of free items being added to the game for players to unwrap during the holiday seasons. Winterfest has become a staple of Fortnite, and if these leaks are anything to go by, this one may be the biggest yet.

As revealed by iFireMonkey on X, two notable villains are being added to Fortnite around Winterfest, Cell and Frieza from Dragon Ball. You can check out what the skins look like below:

Frieza in Fortnite



Dragon Ball x Fortnite pic.twitter.com/vgRG6wFg0z — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 7, 2023

Cell in Fortnite



Dragon Ball x Fortnite pic.twitter.com/T1mMixpHK8 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 7, 2023

Of course, as has become commonplace with new skins, Frieza and Cell will have different styles to wear. Cell will have two, including his First Form, while Frieza has three, including Golden Frieza, which will intimidate Goku and Vegeta if they’re not in their SSGSS forms.

This, of course, isn’t the first time Dragon Ball has appeared in Fortnite. A massive collab happened in 2022 that included skins for Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus. Gohan, Piccolo, and Goku Black skins were added later. It’s unclear if these new skins will lead to the return of the Nimbus Cloud and Kamehameha to battle royale, but it would be a wasted opportunity if they didn’t.

These leaks come off the heels of the release of the LEGO Fortnite mode, which allows players to embark on a Minecraft-like adventure with their friends by harvesting crops, building structures, and battling spooky enemies. As of writing, it doesn’t appear like Cell and Frieza will get LEGO skins, but with this being Fortnite, it’s hard to rule anything out.

