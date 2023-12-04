The newest Chapter of Fortnite is pulling out all of the stops. Here are all the Mod Bench locations in Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 5.

What Are Mod Benches in Fortnite Chapter 5?

Players who have stuck with Fortnite over the last handful of Seasons will be familiar with Upgrade Benches, which allowed battle royale enthusiasts to use the Gold Bars they earned in-game to give their weapons a boost by upgrading their rarity. Mod Benches work similarly, but it’s a bit more complicated than going from Rare to Epic.

Mod Benches allow players to modify their weapons by adding attachments to them, such as better scopes, mags, and barrels. Much like Call of Duty, these attachments will help with problems like recoil and running out of ammo. That all sounds great, but getting to the Mod Benches will be a challenge.

Related: Fortnite Reaches Record Player Peak

All Mod Bench Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5

In order to find the Mod Benches in Fortnite Chapter 5, players will have to defeat one of five bosses. That includes Peter Griffin, Oscar, Nisha, Montague, and Valeria. Once you locate one of them and fight off them and their henchmen, they’ll drop a Medallion, which will grant you access to a vault that houses a Mod Bench.

The vaults are located in the following POIs:

Fencing Fields

Grand Glacier

Lavish Lair

Reckless Railways

Snooty Steppes

It may take a little bit of effort to find and gain access to a Mod Bench, but the attachments are more than worth it. Take it from me – who tends to hang around areas with Mod Benches and attack unsuspecting teams with modified weapons – these guns can be the difference between a win and loss.

If you’re interested in more Forntite Chapter 5 content, here’s where to find Peter Griffin.