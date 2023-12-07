LEGO Fortnite Includes Marvel & Star Wars Skins

Epic Games always seems to give people what they want. The LEGO Fortnite mode includes Marvel and Star Wars skins.

When players first got a look at the LEGO Fortnite mode during The Big Bang Event, they saw a world full of possibilities but without any IP. That continued when the first trailer for the collab released, showing all the different things players could do, only without some of their favorite skins. However, on the day of release, Epic Games surprised everyone by putting Marvel and Star Wars skins in the mode. Check out which skins are available below via iFireMonkey on X:

In addition to skins like Anakin Skywalker and Captain America, players will also get to take advantage of a new collab in the form of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, who are joining the game as part of Chapter 5. Each Turtle will get their own skin and be accompanied by April O’Neil. And, of course, it wouldn’t be Fortnite at this point if Mr. Beast wasn’t included, as his skin is also available in the LEGO mode.

The LEGO Fortnite mode is one of several being added during Chapter 5, but it may be the one players are most excited about. The trailer promised a Minecraft-like experience where players can start a world with a group of friends and build a civilization. However, they won’t be alone, as monsters like skeletons, wolves, and bugs will look to throw a wrench in any plans.

The LEGO Fortnite mode is available now for those who want a break from battle royale or are just looking for something new to try.

