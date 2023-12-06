Fortnite Is Exploring Options to Speed Up Chapter 5 Movement

No one can say Epic Games doesn’t listen to its playerbase. Fortnite is exploring options to speed up the movement in Chapter 5.

When players logged into Fortnite‘s latest Chapter, they were excited to explore the new POIs, try out new weapons, and drive new vehicles. However, many quickly realized that running around the map didn’t feel the same, and a lot of that had to do with the new movement animations.

A developer at Fortnite, Colin Friday, went on X to discuss producing the project and was met with harassment and threats, all stemming from the fact that players thought they were moving slower. Of course, animations are not that simple, and no one deserves to be harassed for adding something to a game, especially one where you can hit the Griddy as Michael Myers.

Fortnite still looked at the feedback, however, and announced that a solution is being worked on. “We’re currently exploring a few options to speed things up while keeping the fresh, new animations,” the game’s official X account said. “Aiming to roll this out in the coming weeks – just wanted to communicate with everyone while we finalize these tweaks. Thanks as always and we’ll keep you updated w/ any further news!”

The solution will hopefully allow players to move more fluidly across the map and get back to worrying about which emote they’re going to hit after eliminating their next opponent in Rebel’s Roost. But for those that want to avoid battle royale until the change goes into effect, the LEGO Fortnite mode will release on December 7th, giving players a whole new world to explore.

