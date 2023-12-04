Plenty of changes have come to the map in Chapter 5, but one seems to be a bit more confusing than others. So, what is the yellow circle in Fortnite Chapter 5?

What Is the Yellow Circle in Fortnite Chapter 5?

As players log into the new Chapter of Fortnite, they’re overwhelmed with new guns, POIs, and skins. And just as they start adjusting to those, they may find themselves in the center of a yellow circle on the map of unknown origin. Well, the answer to the question is pretty simple, and yes, it still somehow involves Peter Griffin.

The yellow circle appears on the map when a player acquires one of five available Medallions. It will appear as a large circle if the player has one Medallion and grow smaller as they acquire more. If a player has all five, their location will be totally revealed, much like how Thanos’ was in the Infinity Gauntlet gamemode.

How to Get Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5

The simplest way to acquire a Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 5 is to engage one of the map’s five bosses in combat and defeat them. To avoid having to worry about whether a boss is still around, the simplest course of action is to land at the POI they spawn in and roam around until they reveal themselves. Alternatively, a player can defeat another player holding a Medallion and take it from their cold, rebootable hands.

After beating a boss or defeating a player, they’ll drop one or more of the Medallions. And despite giving up your location, the benefits of having more than one are worth it. Here’s what you get for having each number of Medallion, as revealed by HYPEX on X:

1-2 Fortnite medallions – 110 max Shield

3 Fortnite medallions – 140 max Shield

5-5 Fortnite medallions – 200 max Shield

1-2 Fortnite medallions – +3 Shield/ tick

3 Fortnite medallions – +6 Shield/ tick

4-5 Fortnite medallions – +8 Shield/ tick

