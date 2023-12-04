Those excited to play as Peter Griffin in Fortnite Chapter 5 were met with a pleasant surprise. Here’s where the Peter Griffin NPC is in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Where Peter Griffin Is in Fortnite Battle Royale

As players drop into Chapter 5 and take in all the new weapons and POIs, they’ll be met with some familiar features as well, including NPCs that attack. One of the more formidable NPCs is Family Guy‘s Peter Griffin, who has a group of henchmen at his disposal.

In order to find Peter, players will need to land in Snooty Steppes, which is located in the southwestern quadrant of the map. He moves around the area, so it may take a minute to locate him, but once that’s done, a big battle lies ahead.

Related: Fortnite Reaches Record Player Peak

How to Defeat Petter Griffin in Fortnite Battle Royale

Like most NPC bosses in Fortnite, Peter Griffin has plenty of health and shield, making him a difficult opponent. For players that queued into the Solo mode, the best course of action is to chip away at Peter’s health by hitting him in the head and making use of corners. Don’t hide for too long, though, as Peter’s shield can regenerate.

For those with a squad, taking down Peter is a pretty simple task. As long as all squad members have weapons of a decent rarity and aim for the head, Peter and his goons won’t last long. After that, players can claim the items Quahog’s favorite son drops after he does a bit of wincing on the ground.

Peter drops two items. The first is a Medallion that marks you on the map, making it easier for opponents to find you. That may not sound beneficial, but the item also progressively heals you, allowing your shield and health to stay topped off. The second item is the Mythic Hammer Pump Shotgun, which packs a punch and might be the best shotgun in Chapter 5.