If you’ve flipped the channel to CBS to find an episode of Young Sheldon or The Big Bang Theory playing and thought, “I want to play as that guy on Fortnite,” this is the article for you. Here’s the answer to whether a Young Sheldon skin is coming to Fortnite.

Is a Young Sheldon Skin Coming to Fortnite, Answered

The first thing to consider when diving into the idea of Young Sheldon being in Fortnite is the fact that the game has countless collaborations, and some are a lot stranger than others. LeBron James has multiple skins in the game, and one of the first Fortnite Crew skins was of Green Arrow, but it wasn’t just any Green Arrow – he’s very clearly wearing the costume from Season 8 of Arrow. However, despite all that, Young Sheldon getting a skin would probably take home the award for strangest collab.

That’s mostly because Young Sheldon, as well as his older counterpart, don’t exactly scream video game character. Sure, Young Sheldon is into plenty of nerdy things, but he probably wouldn’t last very long if he got dropped in a Battle Royale situation. So, then, it’s probably for the best that Young Sheldon is not getting a Fortnite skin.

Related: When Does the Current Fortnite Season End?

Rumors all over the Internet claim that a Young Sheldon collab is on the way, but Epic Games has yet to address them, let alone make an official announcement. These whispers probably stem from the fact that Young Sheldon has become something of a meme, especially after the show took over TikTok, with countless accounts uploading clips from the show spliced together with someone playing Minecraft.

Of course, just because Young Sheldon won’t be using a “Bazinga” emote in Battle Royale anytime soon doesn’t mean he can’t be added later on. Fortnite always has its ear to the ground, after all.