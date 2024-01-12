Seth MacFarlane’s Explanation for Buff Peter Griffin in Fortnite Is Hilarious

It’s hard to believe that Family Guy actually made its way into Fortnite. It was something a lot of people wanted, but it just never felt like it would come to fruition. Well, Seth MacFarlane pulled the trigger, and his explanation for buff Peter Griffin in Fortnite is hilarious.

When Peter Griffin appeared in the Fortnite Chapter 5 trailer, eager gamers were quick to notice that it looked like he had been hitting the gym. However, that wasn’t actually a conscious decision by MacFarlane, as he didn’t even know what Fortnite was when he agreed to put his most popular character in one of the world’s biggest games.

“I had to have someone explain to me what the f**k Fortnite is,” Macfarlane told IGN on the red carpet for his upcoming Ted prequel series. “And then I said, well, that sounds kinda cool! Yeah, why not, let’s do it!”

However, adding Peter to the game didn’t come without some complications. “I was told that they didn’t have the budget to create his actual body,” MacFarlane added. “So it was like that TV Guide cover from the ’90s where they put Oprah’s head on Ann Margret’s body.”

While Fortnite likely wasn’t going for an Oprah TV Guide cover when they created Peter Griffin’s new look, it sort of has taken on a life of its own. Frequently, players will find themselves in a battle with a full squad of Fancy Peter Griffins while trying to take down the NPC boss version of the character. It’s pretty surreal to witness, but it’s some of the most fun players will have in Fortnite Chapter 5.

