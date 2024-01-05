An Annoying Fortnite Glitch Isn’t Actually a Glitch At All

Playing games with friends and family sounds like fun on paper, but it can get frustrating pretty quickly. That’s why gamers have been quick to point out a recent problem with this game. However, the annoying Fortnite glitch isn’t actually a glitch at all.

Anyone who’s played Fortnite in recent days probably noticed that anyone in the lobby could change the game mode, even without being the party leader. That’s never been the case before, so players were quick to take to social media to bring attention to the issue. But what they were met with took them by surprise.

In response to a post on X asking for help with the issue, the official Fortnite Support account responded, “This is intended, and not a glitch. This was updated so all players in your party can select an Experience to play – and not just the Party Leader.”

The response was harmless enough, but that hasn’t stopped fans from firing back and voicing their displeasure with the change. “That makes no sense?” said user FN_Smurff. “Why would other players be able to spam choose what they want to play? There’s a party leader for a reason no?”

Some players even offered alternative solutions. “Enable it as a toggle option for the Leader,” said user Poke681YT. It’s very annoying when you have a full 16 Player Lobby and people keep changing it. I understand why the feature is here, but have it optional for the Party Leader.

It remains to be seen whether Fortnite will revert the decision or offer another option, but Epic Games has always been receptive to feedback, so gamers shouldn’t be thinking about dropping their favorite game just yet.

