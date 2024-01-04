Losing all of the items in your locker is nothing to joke about. That’s why it’s important to ensure all measures of security are active. Here’s how to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on Fortnite.

How to Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) on Fortnite

The most important thing to understand about 2FA is what it really is. Essentially, it’s an extra layer of security beyond your password that makes it harder for people to get into your account. In most cases, it’ll be a text sent to your phone or an email to the address you have on file.

With that out of the way, let’s dive into how to enable 2FA on Fortnite. There are a few steps, and the process may be tedious at times, but it’ll be worth it because all that money you or your child spent on the game won’t have gone to waste. You can check out all the steps below:

Sign into your Epic Games account. Locate and select the “Password & Security” tab. Find the “Two-Factor Authentication” tab and review the options. Once you’ve chosen a method, click “Set Up” to enable that 2FA option.

Why It’s Important to Enable 2FA on Fortnite

While 2FA might feel like an annoying roadblock at times, take it from me – someone who had his Fortnite account hacked and one of his favorite skins exchanged for Tender Defender – it’s important. But on top of having an extra layer of security, there are a few other reasons to enable 2FA.

For starters, you are unable to send gifts to friends on Fortnite without 2FA enabled. So, if you don’t have it turned on, you’re kind of a bad friend. You also won’t be able to play in competitive events or claim free games in the Epic Store without it, so just bite the bullet and get it done.