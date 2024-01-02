The latest chapter of Fortnite has been a hit, from the new battle royale map to the new LEGO, Festival, and Racing modes. But that doesn’t mean OG Fortnite won’t return. So, when is OG Fortnite coming back?

When Is OG Fortnite Coming Back?

The short answer: OG Fortnite is indeed slated to return in 2024. Shortly after the immense success of returning to the original map, Fortnite confirmed on Twitter/X it planned to return to the iconic battle royale island at some point in 2024. OG Fortnite was meant to be a limited re-introduction, but the players’ love for the classic map and game mechanics has given Epic Games every reason to bring it back. The data backs it up, too. The debut of OG Fortnite brought in an unprecedented amount of players to the game.

There is no release date specified for the return of the OG map. However, the safest bet would be to expect it during November once again, as a tradition of sorts.

What Is OG Fortnite?

For the uninitiated, OG Fortnite was a return to the original maps and weapons from the game’s first chapter. In November 2023, a version of the original map was brought in for the entirety of the month. Every week featured minor changes to the map and gameplay features, mapping the original progression of Fortnite from 2017 to 2019. Even the Fortnite item shop went back to its old design, bringing a few classic skins as well. The culmination of the nostalgic trip was an explosive in-game event that introduced a multiverse of different game modes – Fortnite Chapter 5 as we now know it.

Once the OG map returns later this year, it would not be shocking if they switched things up a tad. Although they did indeed bring back a ton of classic weapons and other in-game items, some versions of the original map did not make a return. Popular landing locations like Happy Hamlet did not make the final cut. Not only does Fortnite have even more things to work with now, but they could also re-introduce parts of other Chapters. The floodgates have been open for Fortnite to recycle its past – let’s just hope they continue to be thoughtful trips down memory lane.

