Planet Destroyers Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 1, 2024
Become your own version of Death Star in Planet Destroyers. Spawn different planets and shoot them to get coins to upgrade your island and buy units to become even more powerful. If you want better units and weapons, use Planet Destroyers codes to get cash for free! 

All Planet Destroyers Codes List

Active Planet Destroyers Codes

  • easter: Use for 2x Damage Boost
  • release: Use for 100 Gems

Expired Planet Destroyers Codes

  • There are currently no expired Planet Destroyers codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Planet Destroyers

If you want to redeem codes in Planet Destroyers successfully, follow our instructions below:

  1. Launch Planet Destroyers in Roblox.
  2. Click the shopping basket icon on the left to open the shop.
  3. Scroll down until you find the code redemption field.
  4. Enter the code into the Enter Code Here cell.
  5. Press the arrow button and claim your rewards.

If you’re looking for more codes for similar titles, you can find them in our Head Soccer Simulator Codes and Pain Simulator Codes articles.

