Asura Codes (April 2024)

Dive into the fast-paced world of Asura, a ruthless Roblox PvP experience based on the Kengan Ashura anime series, where your martial arts skills will be tested mercilessly. You need to train and learn new fighting moves to survive, which will happen faster if you use Asura codes!

All Asura Codes List

Asura Codes (Active)

!redeem MikamiIsKing : Use for 2 Clan Rerolls (New)

: Use for 2 Clan Rerolls !redeem MikamiMyGloriousKing : Use for a Talent Deck Reroll

: Use for a Talent Deck Reroll !redeem WeLoveAsura : Use for a Clan Reroll

: Use for a Clan Reroll !redeem ResetSkills31 : Use for a Skill Reset

: Use for a Skill Reset !redeem ResetStyle31 : Use for a Style Reset

: Use for a Style Reset !redeem ClanRerolls : Use for 3 Clan Rerolls

: Use for 3 Clan Rerolls !redeem TalentRerolls: Use for a Talent Deck Reroll

Asura Codes (Expired)

!redeem Sorry4Bugs

!redeem HeavensGift

!redeem sorryfortheshutdowns

!redeem sorryfordelays2

!redeem sorryfordelays

!redeem springbreak

!redeem Talents

!redeem 2024theplot

!redeem updatesoon

!redeem resetstyle4

!redeem resetstyle3

!redeem bdayboys

!redeem updatesoontrust

!redeem happynewyears

!redeem 2024

!redeem resetskills4

!redeem resetskills3

!redeem MerryChristmas

!redeem noobersbirthday

How to Redeem Codes in Asura

Redeeming Asura codes is easy—check out our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Asura in Roblox. Enter your name and your clan Click on the chat icon in the upper-left corner. Input a code into the chat box in the bottom-left corner. Press Enter to redeem your code!

