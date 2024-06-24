Admin RNG Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 24, 2024 We added the latest codes!

Now, you can finally become an admin in Roblox in this exciting RNG experience. Roll the dice and receive an Admin Command, collecting as many as you can to gain a stronger influence. With Admin RNG codes, you can obtain free Spins and Potions, making this experience more fun!

All Admin RNG Codes

Active Admin RNG Codes

6KLIKES : Use for a Super Spin (New)

: Use for a Super Spin 3kLikes!: Use for a Luck Potion (New)

Expired Admin RNG Codes

There are currently no expired Admin RNG codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Admin RNG

You’ll obtain your free goodies by following our guide on how to redeem Admin RNG codes:

Join the official Admin RNG Roblox group. Start Admin RNG. Click the cogwheel button on the left side to open the settings. Type a code into the text area that says Code here. Press Enter to receive the freebies.

